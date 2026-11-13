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Cleveland County
Chamber Exchange networking group moving to larger venue
9 days ago
The Cleveland County Chamber Exchange networking group is moving to a new, larger meeting location in Uptown Shelby, with details on the exact venue to be announced soon. The next meeting is set for Thursday, December 10, will feature guest speaker Will Caldwell from NCWorks, and is free to attend with no Chamber membership, industry, or attendance requirements.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland County Chamber
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