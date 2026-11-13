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🏥 Shelby, NC Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings Now Hiring
Shelby’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics and rehab centers. If you like helping patients and want steady work, these local openings are worth a look.
Mental Health Clinician – Social Work
- Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
School-based mental health role supporting students and staff. Good fit if you have a social work background and want to work on a school calendar with a focus on youth mental health.
Patient Services Specialist – Atrium Health Shelby Urgent Care (FT)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Atrium Health
- Location: Shelby, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role in a busy urgent care, handling check-in, insurance, and patient questions. Great if you have strong people skills, basic computer skills, and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare without a clinical license.
Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist – Outpatient, Atrium Health Rehab Cleveland
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Atrium Health Rehabilitation Cleveland
- Location: Shelby, NC (Cleveland County)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient pediatric SLP role in a multidisciplinary rehab setting, with physical and occupational therapy on-site. This job is clinical fellowship–eligible, so it’s a strong option for new grads wanting mentorship and a wide mix of pediatric cases.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Shelby tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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