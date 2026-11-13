Shelby’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics and rehab centers. If you like helping patients and want steady work, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)

Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

School-based mental health role supporting students and staff. Good fit if you have a social work background and want to work on a school calendar with a focus on youth mental health.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Atrium Health

Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a busy urgent care, handling check-in, insurance, and patient questions. Great if you have strong people skills, basic computer skills, and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare without a clinical license.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Atrium Health Rehabilitation Cleveland

Location: Shelby, NC (Cleveland County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient pediatric SLP role in a multidisciplinary rehab setting, with physical and occupational therapy on-site. This job is clinical fellowship–eligible, so it’s a strong option for new grads wanting mentorship and a wide mix of pediatric cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Shelby tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.