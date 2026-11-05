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Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11
5 days ago
The City of Kings Mountain will hold its Veterans Day Parade and Observance on Wednesday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m. Organizations that want to take part must email Ms. Angela Padgett at angela.padgett@cityofkm.com by the entry deadline of Monday, November 9, at noon.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland County Chamber
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