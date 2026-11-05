🏥 Shelby, NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, LPN & Clinical Roles

Shelby’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, behavioral health, and lab roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a new challenge, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Contract / Locum

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm (4 clinic days, 1 admin day), ~5 call nights/month

Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm (4 clinic days, 1 admin day), ~5 call nights/month Setting: Outpatient, 30‑chair infusion center, ~15 patients/shift

Outpatient, 30‑chair infusion center, ~15 patients/shift Why it’s interesting: No admissions, BLS only, bone marrow procedures preferred. Paid malpractice, travel, and housing plus competitive locum pay and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: 77 Consultants

77 Consultants Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time Contract / Locum

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm; 4 clinic days, 1 admin day; ~5 call nights/month

Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm; 4 clinic days, 1 admin day; ~5 call nights/month Setting: Outpatient, 30‑chair infusion center, ~15 patients/day; Level III trauma hospital

Outpatient, 30‑chair infusion center, ~15 patients/day; Level III trauma hospital Why it’s interesting: Board‑certified heme/onc role with Epic, APP and RN support, and paid travel & expenses. Focus on evidence‑based cancer care and multidisciplinary teamwork.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Shelby, NC (posting text says Shelby, SC)

(posting text says Shelby, SC) Type: Full‑time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, rotating Saturdays

Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, rotating Saturdays Why it’s interesting: Front‑line role doing blood draws, drug screens, and specimen prep with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, ESPP) and a quarterly bonus plan for performance.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group (Gastonia Health and Rehab)

(Gastonia Health and Rehab) Location: Gastonia, NC (listed in Shelby search)

(listed in Shelby search) Type: Part‑time and Full‑time options; Nights

Pay: $43.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: SNF role with a loan repayment opportunity up to $50,000 through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program (for eligible hires), daily pay, solid benefits, and visa/green card sponsorship options for international RNs.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s interesting: Hospital‑based LPN role in a Clinical Decision Unit caring for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients. Great fit if you’re an LPN wanting acute‑care experience with strong support and clear competency pathways.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Atrium Health Cleveland, Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time (weekender schedule)

Unit: 64‑bed Progressive Care (cardiac/med‑surg)

64‑bed Progressive Care (cardiac/med‑surg) Why it’s interesting: Fast‑paced PCU with telemetry, titratable drips, and post‑ICU patients. Ideal if you want to sharpen critical‑care skills and be part of a team that pushes professional development and shared governance.

Employer: Kintegra Health

Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time

Bonus: $2,500 sign‑on bonus for fully licensed candidates

for fully licensed candidates Why it’s interesting: Integrated primary care behavioral health role with tuition reimbursement, 403(b) with match, CE funds, PTO, and strong benefits. Great for master’s‑level clinicians who like team‑based, whole‑person care.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time

Why it’s interesting: Outpatient family medicine LPN role with no experience required. You’ll room patients, give vaccines and meds, assist with procedures, and grow your skills in a busy clinic setting.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Atrium Health Cleveland, Shelby, NC

Type: Full‑time, 36 hrs/week, days; every 3rd weekend

Pay Range: $38.20 – $57.30/hour (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Why it’s interesting: 24‑bed observation/med‑surg unit caring for chest pain, kidney stones, minor surgeries, and overflow med‑surg. Strong hospitalist partnership, full benefits, and room to grow within Advocate Health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Shelby tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.