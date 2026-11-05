🏥 Shelby, MT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel Roles

Shelby’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with strong demand in correctional and travel roles. If you’re open to travel or secure full-time work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Shelby, MT

Salary: $2,200 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr flexible shifts

Correctional RN travel contract with steady hours and weekly pay. Pride Health offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and extra perks like referral bonuses and cancellation protection.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Shelby, MT

Salary: $2,707 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

CT Tech travel role with strong weekly pay and a clear 13-week schedule. Prime Time Healthcare includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, and referral bonuses.

Employer: CoreCivic

Location: Shelby, MT

Salary: $20.51 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on CMA role in a correctional setting, supporting exams, meds, and vitals. Good fit if you’re state-certified, like fast-paced work, and want stable full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.