The Shelby County Health Department’s Mid-South Youth Council is seeking young people ages 16–22 to share ideas, speak up for change, and help build a healthier future for Shelby County. To learn more about joining, email krista.wright-thayer@shelbycountytn.gov. More information: https://t.co/1SY84eDfsZ

This content is adapted from materials provided by Shelby County Health