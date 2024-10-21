Pelham Travelodge torn down

By MACKENZEE SIMMS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Recently, Pelham residents may have noticed a change to Oak Mountain Circle as the old Travelodge is being torn down.

Due to “egregious violations” of health and safety codes, the Pelham City Council revoked the Travelodge’s business license on Sept. 7, 2022. In the report given by Mike Reid on behalf of the fire marshal, dozens of rooms were missing smoke detectors and the floors in some rooms were rotting.

Michael Simon, the economic development director for the city of Pelham, described the Travelodge as a nuisance property.

“Having an eyesore and a potential nuisance property out of the way is great,” Simon said. “It’s a good win for the city.”

The property was purchased by the current owner of Creekside BBQ and a few adjacent properties.

“The best part of the status of what it is now is that the building was purchased by the adject property owner who happens to be a site development gentleman who has multiple other projects around this area,” Simon said. “I think the fact that he has investment to protect on either side is a big motivator.”

According to Simon, the city is happy to work with the new business owner and is excited to see how the property develops in the future.

“We have a great relationship with him because he is a solid business owner with all that he owns such as Creekside BBQ and the office building that he owns on the other side of the creek now,” Simon said. “He’s just been a very good friend of the city in a sense, so he works well with us. I feel like that is an opportunity to develop something very special with the creek behind it.”

