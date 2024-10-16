Thompson, Spain Park hold, Vincent, Chelsea fall in Week 8 football rankings

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
Two county teams stayed put and two others fell in the football media rankings with the regular season winding down.
The Thompson Warriors and Spain Park Jaguars maintained their spots in the top 10 while the Vincent Yellow Jackets slipped one spot and the Chelsea Hornets fell out of the poll when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its Week 8 rankings on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Thompson held on to its No. 3 spot in the Class 7A rankings after earning 138 votes from the media. The Warriors improved to 6-2 in Week 8 with a 45-20 win on the road at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Now, Thompson will have a top-five matchup on its hands as the team will host the Hoover Bucs on Oct. 18 at Warrior Stadium with a region championship on the line.
Spain Park also kept its spot in the Class 6A rankings, holding at No. 4 for the second straight week. The Jags received 131 votes, 12 less than third-place Parker, after a 31-3 win over former No. 10 Chelsea on Thursday, Oct. 10.
As a result of the win, Spain Park improved to 7-0. The Jags will have a chance to lock up the Class 6A, Region 3 championship in a county battle with the Calera Eagles on Oct. 18 at Jaguar Stadium.
The Vincent Yellow Jackets were one of two county teams who fell in this week’s rankings. The Jackets dropped one spot to No. 9 in the Class 2A poll despite defeating Aliceville 30-14 to go to 6-1 on the season.
Vincent received 43 votes, six less than Decatur Heritage in eighth place.
The Jackets will look to climb up the rankings and potentially lock up a home playoff game when they face the Isabella Mustangs on Oct. 18 at Vincent Middle High School.
The Chelsea Hornets fell out from the No. 10 spot in Class 6A after losing for the first time in the 2024 season, a 31-3 defeat to No. 4 Spain Park. Despite the loss, the Hornets still received four votes from the media in the Week 8 poll.
Chelsea can wrap up the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and a first-round home game if it defeats the Helena Huskies on Oct. 18 at Chelsea High School.
To see the full rankings, read more below:
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Auburn (18); 7-0; 216
- Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 158
- Thompson; 6-2; 138
- Mary Montgomery; 7-1; 115
- Hoover; 6-2; 103
- Austin; 7-0; 82
- Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69
- Opelika; 7-1; 49
- Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 37
- Baker; 6-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 28, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (14); 7-0; 201
- Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0; 167
- Parker (1); 7-1; 143
- Spain Park; 7-0; 131
- Oxford; 7-0; 113
- Homewood; 6-1; 77
- Hartselle; 6-1; 69
- Spanish Fort; 7-1; 34
- Mountain Brook; 5-3; 22
- Muscle Shoals; 5-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2) 14, Fort Payne (5-2) 10, Russell Co. (6-1) 10, St. Paul’s (6-1) 10, Chelsea (6-1) 4.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (13); 7-0; 201
- Guntersville (3); 7-0; 162
- Central-Clay Co. (2); 8-0; 155
- Vigor; 7-0; 118
- Fairview; 6-0; 101
- Moody; 5-2; 99
- Williamson; 8-0; 76
- Corner; 6-1; 38
- Leeds; 6-2; 29
- Russellville; 5-2; 13
Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (6-2) 12, Demopolis (5-2) 10, Wenonah (6-1) 7, Arab (5-2) 3, Northside (7-1) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Jackson (18); 7-1; 216
- Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 152
- Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 137
- Bibb Co.; 7-1; 123
- West Morgan; 7-0; 118
- Good Hope; 7-0; 86
- St. Michael; 6-1; 79
- Opp; 6-1; 41
- Dale Co.; 6-2; 20
- Alexandria; 5-2; 12
Others receiving votes: Central-Florence (6-1) 11, St. James (5-3) 8, North Jackson (5-2) 7, Oak Grove (5-2) 6, BTW-Tuskegee (5-2) 2, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 2, Orange Beach (5-3) 2, Tallassee (4-2-1) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, Randolph (5-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- T.R. Miller (11); 8-0; 193
- Mars Hill Bible (5); 7-0; 171
- Piedmont (2); 7-0; 145
- Thomasville; 7-0; 122
- Fyffe; 5-2; 107
- Gordo; 7-1; 86
- Glenwood; 7-0; 74
- Geraldine; 6-1; 43
- Winfield; 7-1; 39
- Trinity; 6-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (7-1) 12, Houston Aca. (6-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (6-1) 7, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Southside-Selma (5-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Pisgah (16); 7-0; 207
- Highland Home (1); 8-0; 158
- Coosa Chr. (1); 7-1; 141
- Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-0; 131
- Cottonwood; 8-0; 112
- Reeltown; 7-1; 90
- Winston Co.; 7-0; 69
- Decatur Heritage; 5-1; 49
- Vincent; 6-1; 43
- Clarke Co.; 5-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (6-1) 7, Goshen (5-2) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Wadley (16); 7-0; 210
- Leroy (2); 7-1; 166
- Hackleburg; 7-0; 139
- Spring Garden; 8-0; 119
- Elba; 6-2; 107
- Sweet Water; 5-2; 86
- Maplesville; 6-1; 75
- Lynn; 7-1; 52
- McKenzie; 7-1; 25
- Autauga Aca.; 6-1; 12
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-3) 9, Linden (6-2) 9, Brantley (4-3) 6, Florala (6-2) 3, University Charter (6-1) 3, Verbena (6-1) 3, Berry (6-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (5-2) 1.
AISA (top five)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Chambers Aca. (16); 6-1; 209
- Lowndes Aca. (1); 6-0; 165
- South Choctaw Aca. (1); 7-0; 147
- Fort Dale Aca.; 6-2; 121
- Patrician; 6-1; 114
Others receiving votes: None.
The post Thompson, Spain Park hold, Vincent, Chelsea fall in Week 8 football rankings appeared first on Shelby County Reporter .
Comments / 0