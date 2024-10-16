Thompson, Spain Park hold, Vincent, Chelsea fall in Week 8 football rankings

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Two county teams stayed put and two others fell in the football media rankings with the regular season winding down.

The Thompson Warriors and Spain Park Jaguars maintained their spots in the top 10 while the Vincent Yellow Jackets slipped one spot and the Chelsea Hornets fell out of the poll when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its Week 8 rankings on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Thompson held on to its No. 3 spot in the Class 7A rankings after earning 138 votes from the media. The Warriors improved to 6-2 in Week 8 with a 45-20 win on the road at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Now, Thompson will have a top-five matchup on its hands as the team will host the Hoover Bucs on Oct. 18 at Warrior Stadium with a region championship on the line.

Spain Park also kept its spot in the Class 6A rankings, holding at No. 4 for the second straight week. The Jags received 131 votes, 12 less than third-place Parker, after a 31-3 win over former No. 10 Chelsea on Thursday, Oct. 10.

As a result of the win, Spain Park improved to 7-0. The Jags will have a chance to lock up the Class 6A, Region 3 championship in a county battle with the Calera Eagles on Oct. 18 at Jaguar Stadium.

The Vincent Yellow Jackets were one of two county teams who fell in this week’s rankings. The Jackets dropped one spot to No. 9 in the Class 2A poll despite defeating Aliceville 30-14 to go to 6-1 on the season.

Vincent received 43 votes, six less than Decatur Heritage in eighth place.

The Jackets will look to climb up the rankings and potentially lock up a home playoff game when they face the Isabella Mustangs on Oct. 18 at Vincent Middle High School.

The Chelsea Hornets fell out from the No. 10 spot in Class 6A after losing for the first time in the 2024 season, a 31-3 defeat to No. 4 Spain Park. Despite the loss, the Hornets still received four votes from the media in the Week 8 poll.

Chelsea can wrap up the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and a first-round home game if it defeats the Helena Huskies on Oct. 18 at Chelsea High School.

To see the full rankings, read more below:

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Auburn (18); 7-0; 216 Central-Phenix City; 6-1; 158 Thompson; 6-2; 138 Mary Montgomery; 7-1; 115 Hoover; 6-2; 103 Austin; 7-0; 82 Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 69 Opelika; 7-1; 49 Carver-Montgomery; 5-2; 37 Baker; 6-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 28, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (14); 7-0; 201 Clay-Chalkville (3); 7-0; 167 Parker (1); 7-1; 143 Spain Park; 7-0; 131 Oxford; 7-0; 113 Homewood; 6-1; 77 Hartselle; 6-1; 69 Spanish Fort; 7-1; 34 Mountain Brook; 5-3; 22 Muscle Shoals; 5-2; 21

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (5-2) 14, Fort Payne (5-2) 10, Russell Co. (6-1) 10, St. Paul’s (6-1) 10, Chelsea (6-1) 4.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (13); 7-0; 201 Guntersville (3); 7-0; 162 Central-Clay Co. (2); 8-0; 155 Vigor; 7-0; 118 Fairview; 6-0; 101 Moody; 5-2; 99 Williamson; 8-0; 76 Corner; 6-1; 38 Leeds; 6-2; 29 Russellville; 5-2; 13

Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (6-2) 12, Demopolis (5-2) 10, Wenonah (6-1) 7, Arab (5-2) 3, Northside (7-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Jackson (18); 7-1; 216 Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 152 Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 137 Bibb Co.; 7-1; 123 West Morgan; 7-0; 118 Good Hope; 7-0; 86 St. Michael; 6-1; 79 Opp; 6-1; 41 Dale Co.; 6-2; 20 Alexandria; 5-2; 12

Others receiving votes: Central-Florence (6-1) 11, St. James (5-3) 8, North Jackson (5-2) 7, Oak Grove (5-2) 6, BTW-Tuskegee (5-2) 2, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 2, Orange Beach (5-3) 2, Tallassee (4-2-1) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, Randolph (5-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

T.R. Miller (11); 8-0; 193 Mars Hill Bible (5); 7-0; 171 Piedmont (2); 7-0; 145 Thomasville; 7-0; 122 Fyffe; 5-2; 107 Gordo; 7-1; 86 Glenwood; 7-0; 74 Geraldine; 6-1; 43 Winfield; 7-1; 39 Trinity; 6-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (7-1) 12, Houston Aca. (6-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (6-1) 7, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Southside-Selma (5-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pisgah (16); 7-0; 207 Highland Home (1); 8-0; 158 Coosa Chr. (1); 7-1; 141 Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-0; 131 Cottonwood; 8-0; 112 Reeltown; 7-1; 90 Winston Co.; 7-0; 69 Decatur Heritage; 5-1; 49 Vincent; 6-1; 43 Clarke Co.; 5-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (6-1) 7, Goshen (5-2) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Wadley (16); 7-0; 210 Leroy (2); 7-1; 166 Hackleburg; 7-0; 139 Spring Garden; 8-0; 119 Elba; 6-2; 107 Sweet Water; 5-2; 86 Maplesville; 6-1; 75 Lynn; 7-1; 52 McKenzie; 7-1; 25 Autauga Aca.; 6-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-3) 9, Linden (6-2) 9, Brantley (4-3) 6, Florala (6-2) 3, University Charter (6-1) 3, Verbena (6-1) 3, Berry (6-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (5-2) 1.

AISA (top five)

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Chambers Aca. (16); 6-1; 209 Lowndes Aca. (1); 6-0; 165 South Choctaw Aca. (1); 7-0; 147 Fort Dale Aca.; 6-2; 121 Patrician; 6-1; 114

Others receiving votes: None.

