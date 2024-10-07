Oak Mountain’s Shoemaker wins Jesse Owens Classic, highlights big county performances

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

OAKVILLE – As area athletes shined at one of the biggest meets of the season, Oak Mountain’s John Shoemaker took the top spot at a meet for the fourth time this season.

Shoemaker won the Jesse Owens Classic boys 5K after breaking the 15-minute mark with his first-place time of 14:56.39 on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Oakville Indian Mound Park.

His effort headlined great performances from the Oak Mountain Eagles, Briarwood Christian Lions, Calera Eagles, Chelsea Hornets, Montevallo Bulldogs, Pelham Panthers, Shelby County Wildcats, Spain Park Jaguars, Thompson Warriors and Westminster OM Knights.

Varsity Boys

Shoemaker took first in the boys race by three seconds over Brentwood’s Callahan Fielder. His time of 14:56.39 is the second-fastest time on Oak Mountain High School history.

With the win, he now has two victories at the site of the 2024 state championship and is the first to win the Shelby County Championships, Chickasaw Trails Invitational and Jesse Owens Classic.

Chelsea’s Hudson Williams was the county’s next highest finisher in 40th place with a time of 16:05.42.

Other scoring times for the Hornets included Conner Campbell with a time of 16:13.93, Carson Campbell with his run of 16:40.75, Anden Peek with a time of 17:54.07 and Luke Dollar behind his run of 18:04.14. Chelsea came in 22nd of 144 teams with 812 points.

Oak Mountain’s next best runner was Cooper Jeffcoat in 42nd place with a time of 16:06.75. The Eagles also had scoring times from Isaac Glorioso with a run of 16:28.08, Sam Trammell with his time of 16:31.63 and Luke Marvin thanks to his run of 16:45.73, and they earned fifth place in the meet with 298 points.

Spain Park’s best finish came from Brody Ahlemeyer in 50th place with a time of 16:12.77. Luca Zellner finished with a time of 17:48.11, Caleb Landers crossed the line in 17:48.95, Finn Carter took home a time of 18:35.54 and Stephen Schneider earned a time of 19:31.44.

Westminster OM’s Weaver Caldwell earned his team’s best time of 16:41.59, finishing 103rd overall and fifth in his heat.

Quinn McCurry earned a time of 17:20.77 and Daniel Vansant was just behind him with a time of 17:20.97. Other scoring times for the Knights included Aiden McEachran with a time of 17:50.19 and Caleb Pettagrue with a time of 18:25.90.

Shelby County’s Carter Wood took home his team’s best time of 17:14.73 to finish 215th overall. Kevin Davis finished the race in 17:48.39, MaKonnen Falcon earned a time of 18:18.03, Landon Keller took home a time of 21:35.57 and Caleb Endfinger finished in 22:06.42.

Briarwood’s Whit Thornton came in 71st overall with a time of 16:24.79. Other scoring runners for the Lions included Kolby Day with a time of 17:12.48, Josh Mattson behind his time of 20:49.57, Gavin Nguyen with his time of 21:01.20 and Will Matson with a time of 21:06.45.

Pelham’s Robert Lewis earned his team’s best finish of 260th overall with a time of 18:37.22. Cole Hollingsworth finished in 19:55.17, Kaleb Jones earned a time of 20:19.53, Austin Vinson finished with a time of 21:33.78 and Camden Broadhead had a time of 21:54.27.

Colby Prosser earned Thompson’s best time of 18:57.11. John Gann ran a time of 20:02.73, Tanner Paganelli finished in 20:06.84, Parker Fradejas had a time of 20:22.60 and Cole Henderson finished with a time of 20:46.24.

Montevallo’s Crimson Hill earned his team’s best time of 21:06.45. Nathan Gallagher finished the race in 21:38.60, Gunner Partridge had a time of 21:54.12, John Baggett crossed the line in 22:10.10 and Troy Baggett earned a time of 24:21.48.

Calera’s best finish was Dustin Best’s time of 20:29.90. Carter Duncan had a time of 21:38.50, Cooper Manning finished in 22:19.53 and Aidan Ward posted a time of 22:55.48.

Varsity Girls

Oak Mountain also had the fastest girls runner as Ava Fields came in 22nd with a time of 18:54.74.

Her teammate Catarina Williams earned a time of 19:39.10, Hayley Datema finished in 19:58.01, Brighton Bell posted a time of 20:57.88 and Faith Scardino rounded out the scoring runners with at time of 21:17.00. The Eagles came in ninth as a team with 481 points.

Spain Park’s Madison Harvey came in 39th with a time of 19:17.63 to secure her team’s best finish. Mackenzie Colbaugh finished in 21:51.74, Caroline Barlow earned a time of 23:56.55, Reese Williams took home a time of 24:02.56 and Lily Livingston crossed the line in 24:34.23.

Juliette Edwards was Chelsea’s highest finisher as she posted a time of 19:38.07, which earned her 53rd place overall and seventh in her heat.

Hannah Quick took home a time of 20:04.67, Emily Davis finished in 21:07.10, Sydney Johnson earned a time of 22:28.94 and Avery Holland rounded out the scoring runners with a time of 28:28.21.

Briarwood’s Allie Hale had her team’s best time of 19:39.59 for 56th overall and ninth in her race.

Other scoring runners for the Lions included Lena Anne Parker with a time of 20:31.69, Anna Veal with her finish of 22:54.62, Blakeley Margene with a time of 25:16.04 and Catherine Monasterio with a finish of 25:48.25.

Westminster OM’s Emily Mungai finished 62nd overall and fourth in her heat with a time of 19:41.83. McKenzie Bell earned a time of 21:06.53, Sarah Adams finished in 21:39.73, Maris Sellers took home a time of 21:46.03 and Savannah Schleicher crossed the line in 21:58.69.

Pelham’s Janelle Ramos came in 78th place overall with a time of 19:54.23. Emily Wester posted a time of 20:00.72, Julia Reese Davis finished in 24:49.67, Abigail Silwal crossed the line in 25:52.76 and Anna McDonald posted a time of 26:40.46.

Thompson’s best finish came from Luna Montiel-Duenas, who came in 180th place overall with a time of 21:16.09. Addison Zoebelein finished with a time of 21:37.44, Christina McKinley took home a time of 21:45.06, Alyssarae Bustamante finished in 22:32.62 and Ansley O’Neal earned a time of 22:53.66.

Shelby County’s Kathryn Peterson had her team’s best finish of 22:35.56, which was good enough for 285th overall. Josie Payne secured a time of 22:37.29, Gracie Wible crossed the line in 23:32.42, and Jennie Owens finished in 24:42.80.

Keanna Hart was Calera’s lone entrant, and she finished the race in 22:46.09.

Montevallo’s best finish came from Avery Doss with a time of 27:27.55.

The post Oak Mountain’s Shoemaker wins Jesse Owens Classic, highlights big county performances appeared first on Shelby County Reporter .