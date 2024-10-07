Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Shelby County Reporter

    Jada Winston named candidate for 2025 Miss Alabama pageant

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gj4il_0vxtCr9D00

    By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE | Special to the Reporter

    Class of 2023 Pelham graduate Jada Winston recently became a candidate for the 2025 Miss Alabama pageant.

    After being crowned Miss Iron City over the summer, Jada, now a sophomore at the University of North Alabama, will compete with dozens of other young ladies from across the state for next year’s title.

    Jada has participated in pageants for years, including at Pelham Middle School and Pelham High School and most recently Miss North Alabama and Miss Shelby County, which were on back-to-back days in July.

    “I looked at the schedule before finding the preliminaries listed out and found the ones to register for,” Jada said. “It was a lot of prep beforehand. I learned a lot and met so many wonderful girls.”

    Jada keeps an extremely busy schedule between her school and pageant commitments. Being organized and keeping everything on a schedule is how she manages her time.

    “Before the semester started, I got a schedule of everything I would be doing,” she said. “I put everything on there that I knew of before I planned other things. It’s a lot of juggling and it takes a lot of patience with myself to be able to do it all. Praying about it helps too, because I’m not in control, God is.”

    Another activity that keeps Jada busy is being a member of the UNA cheer squad. This is her second year cheering for them and she also serves as the team’s social media co-chair.

    Cheering since first grade, she said she was a sophomore in high school when she decided she wanted to cheer in college. She attended different recruiting camps and clinics through that, and was then able to join the Universal Cheerleaders Association staff.

    One of the benefits of winning pageants in The Miss Alabama organization is receiving scholarships that pay for education funding. At UNA, Jada is majoring in sports management with a minor in public relations. She is involved in many campus activities, including serving as The Lion Publication secretary, an SGA College of Education and Human Sciences senator, College Ambassadors, is a member of the Black Lioness Association, the Sport Management Student Club and the Presidential Mentors Academy.

    Candidates in the program are also required to have a community service initiative. Jada’s is called Bread of Life, which focuses on fighting food insecurity one family at a time. She partners with organizations that support the Shelby County community, including Vineyards Family Services, Backpack Buddies and Grace Klein Community/Feed Bham. Near to school, she also partners with The Shoals Dream Center in Florence and volunteers there every Wednesday afternoon.

    “I partner with local food resource centers to be able to help their mission,” she said. “Our same mission is to provide resources and donations for people who are in need. I have been working with Backpack Buddies since I was nine-years-old, so it’s come full circle.”

    She shared that in the United States, about one in eight people live in food insecure households, but in the Birmingham area, it’s about one in four.

    “No matter what action you take, that could be lessening the percentage,” Jada said. “I want to remind people that this issue is big. Volunteering with an organization or sending monetary donations helps much more than we think. Over the next few years the percentage could go down and there’s always somewhere to help.

    Coming up during her Miss Iron City reign, Jada has several events she will attend, including a Halloween party on Oct. 19 where guests are encouraged to bring in donations for Backpack Buddies. She will also be attending Market Noel which is held at the Finley Center in Hoover in November

    Jada said one of the things she loves most about the pageants is the sisterhood she forms with the other young women.

    “There are so many great girls who have similar ideas, drive and passion,” she said. “Everyone in the organization is welcoming and I also enjoy being able to get my community service initiative out there more.

    Jada’s mom, Martina Winston, said she is proud of her daughter and her strong heart of service to others.

    “When she gets focused and puts her mind to it, she can conquer anything,” Martina said. “She is very mature and she’s developing to be a better woman than I ever could have been at the age of 20. She amazes me every day with the things she’s able to balance. She is also very strong in her faith and her faith and trust in God is how she continues to order her steps. She’s kind of a fun show to watch.”

    Jada will have the opportunity to represent the Iron City at the Miss Alabama competition next summer. To keep up with her journey, follow @missironcity2025 on Instagram and Miss Iron City Pageant on Facebook.

    The post Jada Winston named candidate for 2025 Miss Alabama pageant appeared first on Shelby County Reporter .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Kim Kilpatrick
    1d ago
    Congrats, I'm rooting for you!
    Ricky
    1d ago
    o know maybe I doubt it tho
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Who Treated Two Homeless Men to IHOP, Before Allegedly Drugging Them & Killing One, Is Sentenced
    toofab.com6 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes shakes his head in disbelief after Travis Kelce ignores Chiefs-Saints play instructions
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today58 minutes ago
    Alabama HS parents charged after postgame fight, Cintronelle QB removed from team
    On3.com1 day ago
    Alabama Sen. Katie Britt trolled by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog at VP debate
    AL.com5 days ago
    Alabama Captain Breaks Silence on ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior in Vanderbilt Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment for Vanderbilt Following Alabama Upset
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Lowndes County STING Unit Conducts Drug Bust, Seizes Firearms and Drugs
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Alabama candidate Caroleene Dobson says she wants feds to alert local officials when migrants are coming
    AL.com1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Alabama Fans Bullied Kalen DeBoer Into Changing His Coaching Outfit
    The Spun1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy