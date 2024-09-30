Open in App
    • Shelby County Reporter

    Helena overcomes first-set loss to take down Spain Park for first area win

    By Andrew Simonson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qvOD_0vpIzxzh00

    By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

    HELENA – The Helena Huskies may not have gotten off to the best start in area play, but they now have new hope of regaining ground in the Class 6A, Area 8 standings.

    Helena defeated the Spain Park Jaguars 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Helena High School, which secured the team’s first area win of the 2024 season after an 0-3 start.

    To earn that win though, the Huskies had to overcome some early adversity before taking command of the match and using that momentum to win.

    The two area opponents were closely matched in the first set as only a handful of points separated them going into the final points of the set.

    Spain Park hung on for the win as it took the opening set 25-21 to go up 1-0 in the match.

    However, the Huskies mounted a big response in the following set that set the tone for the rest of the matchup.

    Helena built out a comfortable lead in the second set and went on to win it, taking the set by a score of 25-18 and tying up the match in the process.

    That gave way to a razor-tight final two sets with the match hanging in the balance.

    Only two points separated the Huskies and Jags with the hosts on set point up 24-22. Helena held strong and got the point it needed to take the lead in the match with a 25-22 third-set win.

    The fourth set was much of the same as the two teams were neck-and-neck down the stretch as well with the Huskies able to put away the match with a win but Spain Park threatening to tie up the match and send the teams to a fifth set.

    While the Jags sat just a point away from triggering extra points in the fourth set, Helena held on for the 25-23 win and sealed the 3-1 match victory.

    On the losing side for Spain Park, Alexa Benda and Bea Wiggins tied for the team-high with 12 kills apiece, and Benda had five digs and five total blocks including one solo. Cailyn Kyes finished with 31 assists, 17 digs and three kills and Camden Kyes secured 20 digs and a pair of aces.

    Ja’niyah Mosley took nine kills and two total blocks, Peyton Harrington earned 13 digs and three aces, Hollyn Oliver secured seven kills as well as three aces from the service line and Reagan Gilbert earned five digs.

    The Huskies now sit at 1-3 in area play and will look for their second win in a row when they take on the Pelham Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Helena High School.

