Alabaster readies for National Night Out on Oct. 3

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The Alabaster community will get an opportunity to meet its first responders and children will get a chance to explore and learn about the equipment officers use each day during Alabaster National Night Out.

The city of Alabaster will celebrate National Night Out Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the AmStar Cinemas parking lot at 820 Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster, AL 35007.

“We always have a huge turnout ever year, and it is something that we really look forward to,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.

National Night Out serves as a campaign each year that enhances the relationship between police departments and the communities they serve.

“The goal is to build that connection between law enforcement and the community,” Wagner said. “Our police department is really customer service oriented. They’re focused on the serving the community and this is a way to hear from the community and for the police to have a good dialogue with the folks they serve.”

During the event, there will be a variety of activities for families in attendance to enjoy, including three large inflatables and various food trucks. Additionally, attendees can get a hands-on look at a variety of vehicles utilized by the city’s first responders.

The following vehicles will be on display during the event:

Alabaster police vehicles, drones and equipment

Alabaster Fire Department Tower 19

FBI Evidence Response Vehicle

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, vehicles and equipment

Shelby County Tactical Response Unit armored truck

In addition to the Alabaster Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, various organizations will be present at the event, including representatives of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

First responders at the event will also be ready to share tips on safety and community engagement with visitors throughout the event.

Wagner expressed his gratitude to the APD for helping put on the event each year.

“Our police department does a really good job of putting it on each year,” Wagner said. “Cpl. John St. Pierre has spearheaded that, and he’s been working for months to line up the different information booths for people to visit.”

