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Sidney
Ruck N Roll Day at Tawawa Park Today
13 days ago
Ruck N Roll Day is happening at Tawawa Park in Sidney on 2026-11-14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with walking, running, biking, music, food, and community support activities. Residents are invited to come any time during the event to cheer on competitors and enjoy the day.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Shelby County Veterans Service Office, Sidney Ohio
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