📢 ShelbyKY Tourism wins top state marketing honors

ShelbyKY Tourism just brought home Best in Show plus seven more Traverse Awards at the Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference in November 2026.

Their “Sounds Like ShelbyKY” brand campaign, which highlights the area’s relaxed pace, horses, bourbon, food, and time to reconnect, earned:

Best in Show

Gold for print ads and a hero video

for print ads and a hero video Silver for the overall campaign and digital ads

More Silver awards went to:

Flavors of ShelbyKY restaurant video series

restaurant video series Derby in ShelbyKY social series

social series A hand-illustrated Kentucky Spirit tote bag

ShelbyKY Tourism says the campaign has already driven more than $2 million in economic impact for Shelby County.

ShelbyKY Tourism is the official destination marketing group for Shelbyville, Simpsonville, and Shelby County. For media or partnership questions, contact Mason Warren at (502) 633-6388 or 321-9975 or mason@visitshelbyky.com.