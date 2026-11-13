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Shelby County
⚠️ Shelby County library renovations bring temporary closures
11 days ago
⚠️ Library renovations: what’s open and what’s closed
The Shelby County Public Library is getting a makeover, and that means some schedule changes over the next few weeks.
Velma Wortman Morristown branch
- Closes Monday, Nov. 16 for new shelving, paint, and flooring
- Expected to reopen Dec. 7
Main library in Shelbyville
- Closes to the public starting Nov. 23 for new shelving, furniture, an elevator, and a front door
- Work is planned to finish by Dec. 4
While the main building is closed:
- Carnegie East Wing (CEW) stays open for Genealogy & History and Computer Services until 7 p.m. Mon–Thu and 5 p.m. Sat
- Holds can be picked up in the Computer Lab
- Story times move to the Indiana Room at CEW at their usual times: Tues 10 a.m., Wed 10:30 a.m., Thurs 1 p.m.
- Use the front accessible entrance; Entrance B is no longer for public use
- Meeting room users should check in at the Computer Lab desk for access
All buildings/branches will also be closed Nov. 26–28, Dec. 24–26, and from Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. through Jan. 3.
Questions? Call (317) 398-7121.
More Info: Shelby County Public Library renovation underway s...
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