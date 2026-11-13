⚠️ Library renovations: what’s open and what’s closed

The Shelby County Public Library is getting a makeover, and that means some schedule changes over the next few weeks.

Velma Wortman Morristown branch Closes Monday, Nov. 16 for new shelving, paint, and flooring Expected to reopen Dec. 7

Main library in Shelbyville Closes to the public starting Nov. 23 for new shelving, furniture, an elevator, and a front door Work is planned to finish by Dec. 4



While the main building is closed:

Carnegie East Wing (CEW) stays open for Genealogy & History and Computer Services until 7 p.m. Mon–Thu and 5 p.m. Sat

stays open for and until and Holds can be picked up in the Computer Lab

can be picked up in the Story times move to the Indiana Room at CEW at their usual times: Tues 10 a.m., Wed 10:30 a.m., Thurs 1 p.m.

move to the at their usual times: Use the front accessible entrance ; Entrance B is no longer for public use

; is no longer for public use Meeting room users should check in at the Computer Lab desk for access

All buildings/branches will also be closed Nov. 26–28, Dec. 24–26, and from Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. through Jan. 3.

Questions? Call (317) 398-7121.