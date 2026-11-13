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Illinois
Most Heavy Snow in Central IL From Colorado Lows
11 days ago
Most heavy snow events in central Illinois come from a weather system called a Colorado Low, which is a strong low-pressure area that forms on the east side of the Rocky Mountains and then moves northeast across the Ozarks. More information: https://t.co/XKy7U4FFSu
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Lincoln IL
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.