📢 Bid addendum: aviation fuel for Shelby County Airport

Shelby County has issued Addendum No. 1 for its bid on “Aviation Fuels for Resale at the Shelby County Airport.”

Bid opening:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 2:00 p.m. CST

Location: Office of the Shelby County Chief Financial Officer, 200 West College Street, Room 125, Columbiana, AL 35051

Key clarifications for bidders:

The County owns two fuel trucks and does not need additional trucks under this bid.

and under this bid. Of the 120,000 gallons of Jet A sold, none are under resale contracts; all are per-fueling sales to end users .

sold, are under resale contracts; all are . Current POS system is Avman . The winning vendor must provide an electronic credit card machine and all related supplies at no charge , using the vendor’s processing service.

. The winning vendor must provide an , using the vendor’s processing service. Self-serve Avgas credit card system is QTPod – QT4000 .

. Military aircraft are fueled, but no fuel contracts exist; each sale is handled individually.

Vendors interested in this opportunity should use these clarifications when preparing their bids.