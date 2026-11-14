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Shelby County
📢 Addendum #1 for Shelby County Airport fuel bid
11 days ago
📢 Bid addendum: aviation fuel for Shelby County Airport
Shelby County has issued Addendum No. 1 for its bid on “Aviation Fuels for Resale at the Shelby County Airport.”
Bid opening:
- Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026
- Time: 2:00 p.m. CST
- Location: Office of the Shelby County Chief Financial Officer, 200 West College Street, Room 125, Columbiana, AL 35051
Key clarifications for bidders:
- The County owns two fuel trucks and does not need additional trucks under this bid.
- Of the 120,000 gallons of Jet A sold, none are under resale contracts; all are per-fueling sales to end users.
- Current POS system is Avman. The winning vendor must provide an electronic credit card machine and all related supplies at no charge, using the vendor’s processing service.
- Self-serve Avgas credit card system is QTPod – QT4000.
- Military aircraft are fueled, but no fuel contracts exist; each sale is handled individually.
Vendors interested in this opportunity should use these clarifications when preparing their bids.
More Info: ADDENDUM #1 - Aviation Fuels for Resale at the She...
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