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Shelby County
⚠️ Addendum #1 for CR-339 & CR-26 paving bid issued
4 days ago
🚧 Bid addendum: CR-339 & CR-26 paving project
Shelby County has issued Addendum No. 1 for project SCP 59-975-25 (paving and traffic striping for the realignment of CR-339 at CR-26), dated November 4, 2026.
The addendum includes:
- A change in quantity for pay item 424A-360 (Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer) from 670 tons to 850 tons.
- A new pay item 424B-655 (Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Patching) adding 50 tons to the project.
- A revised Bid Form and Summary of Quantities that must replace the originals.
If you are bidding on this project, go to https://ebid.shelbyal.com/CurrentBids to view and download the full addendum and updated forms.
More Info: ADDENDUM #1 - Paving and Traffic Stripe for the Re...
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