⚠️ Addendum #1 for CR-339 & CR-26 paving bid issued

🚧 Bid addendum: CR-339 & CR-26 paving project

Shelby County has issued Addendum No. 1 for project SCP 59-975-25 (paving and traffic striping for the realignment of CR-339 at CR-26), dated November 4, 2026.

The addendum includes:

A change in quantity for pay item 424A-360 (Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer) from 670 tons to 850 tons .

(Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer) from . A new pay item 424B-655 (Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Patching) adding 50 tons to the project.

(Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Patching) adding to the project. A revised Bid Form and Summary of Quantities that must replace the originals.

If you are bidding on this project, go to https://ebid.shelbyal.com/CurrentBids to view and download the full addendum and updated forms.