Shelburne’s senior care scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid full-time roles for folks who like working closely with older adults.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living – The Arbors of Shelburne

Benchmark Senior Living – The Arbors of Shelburne Location: Shelburne, VT

Type: Full-time, Evenings (2pm–10pm)

Pay: Up to $26.50/hour

Hands-on role helping residents with daily care in a warm, home-like setting. Good fit if you’re a licensed LNA/CNA/HHA and enjoy dementia care, teamwork, and building real relationships with residents.

Perks: 8 paid holidays + 3 floating holidays, discounted meals, paid training and uniforms, wellness programs, 401(k) with company match, medical/vision/dental, tuition help, and PTO (eligibility varies by status).

Also listed here if you prefer LinkedIn: LNA Licensed Nursing Assistant Full Time Evenings

Employer: LCB Senior Living, LLC

Location: Shelburne, VT

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: $37.00–$40.00/hour, based on experience

Lead role on the Resident Care Team, supervising care staff, monitoring residents’ health, and stepping in with direct care when needed. Great for an experienced RN or LPN who likes both clinical work and team leadership in a senior living community.

Perks: Full-time benefits from Day One (health, vision, dental, 401k), PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement possibility, and a close-knit team focused on senior care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Shelburne’s senior communities tend to post similar roles on a regular basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.