    Bindi Irwin Took Her Daughter Grace to ‘Lemur Island’ To Feed the Animals in Gorgeous New Pictures

    By Sydni Ellis,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2eX9_0wKEAPfE00

    Adventures are just part of life when you live in a zoo, and Bindi Irwin’s latest activity proves that. She took her 3-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on an afternoon trip to Lemur Island at Australia Zoo — and the pictures couldn’t be more beautiful.

    How Astronaut Kellie Gerardi Sends Her Daughter an Empowering Message: 'Femininity Doesn't Undermine Credibility'

    Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, shared photos of their little jaunt on Instagram recently, and Grace’s happiness is contagious. “Afternoon exploring lemur island at #AustraliaZoo ,” Irwin captioned the post . “So lucky to share these moments with our beautiful daughter. ❤️”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3YAQ_0wKEAPfE00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: (L-R) Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin attend the 12th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball at Gotham Hall on May 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

    Grace stands on a huge log, crouching down to look at a ring-tailed lemur perched next to her with its arms reaching out to the toddler. Grace is dressed in her Australia Zoo khaki, with her long curly hair tied up in a half ponytail to keep it out of her eyes. Her whole face is beaming as she bends down to wave to the animal. Irwin sits next to her, dressed in matching khaki and smiling at her daughter as more lemurs crawl around them. Can you imagine how perfect that would be?

    In another picture, Grace sits down on the grass to feed a lemur. She reaches her hand out with food in it as a lemur approaches her for his dinner. In the last photo, Grace stands in the middle of the lemur habitat, staring up at the lemur up on a rock in front of her, while others run around logs and climb trees. From this angle, you can see the lemur viewing area at the zoo, where guests can watch the animals. She looks so curious and cute!

    Irwin’s mom Terri Irwin commented, “You are the best mama.❤️” Her husband Powell commented, “The most beautiful girls ❤️”

    “She’s going to have the most incredible stories to share. What an amazing childhood 💓,” someone else said. Another wrote, “Omg the way the lemur is holding his hands out 🥺🥺 Soooo cute! Couldn’t imagine having this as a backyard 😍”

    Hanging out with animals is a big part of Grace’s day. Earlier this month, Terri shared photos of Grace working out with kangaroos to start her day. “Morning exercises are always more fun with a friend!” she captioned the post , showing Grace bending down to touch her toes just like the kangaroo next to her.

    https://twitter.com/SheKnows/status/1848771547978178600

    In a previous interview with SheKnows , Bindi shared that she was “pretty much never indoors” as a kid. “I was always running around in the creek or running around with animals or climbing a tree,” she told us. “Honestly, looking back, I now really revel in the fact that I was so lucky to be able to have that childhood. I feel very, very blessed that I got that time with my family to run around as a wild child. And it was so much fun!”

    “It’s so much fun to have parents that just jump in with you and go,” she added. “I think my dad [Steve Irwin] was a very good example. What you saw on television was really him. He just had this hurricane-like energy; he would always just pick us up and off we’d go on an adventure together. And it was the very best.”

    Before you go, check out all the ways Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace is following in her mama’s footsteps.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV3u6_0wKEAPfE00

