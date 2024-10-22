Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' Co-Star at What Would Be Her Off-Limits Topics if She Appears on His Podcast

The renewed interest in the USA show, Suits , over the last year — thanks to its Netflix run — has only generated more buzz about its former star, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has put her acting career behind her, but fans are still curious about her time on the series — and her former co-star, Patrick J. Adams, might be the one to entice her back to talk about it on the record.

Adams recently started a new project that involves the Suits franchise: a podcast called Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast , with Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Pauline on the show. They hope to involve many of their former cast and crew members to join in on the discussion — and yes, that means Meghan, too. “We’ve reached out to everybody and said, ‘Come on as much and as often as possible,’ and then we’ll independently keep going back out, seeing what their schedules are,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter while confirming he had already reached out to gauge Meghan’s interest.

SUITS, (from left): Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, ‘Identity Crisis’, (Season 1, ep. 108, aired Aug. 11, 2011), 2011-.

The 43-year-old actor didn’t reveal whether she RSVP’d yes to the invite, but everyone knows that it will be a headline-generating episode if she does appear. He gave a little more insight about the royal family member, noting that she “sent a lovely text message” when she heard about the podcast. Adams promised her that they weren’t “telling anyone’s story,” it would be up to the cast to share.

“Especially with Meghan,” he added. “She’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show, and she sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help. We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that.” That doesn’t sound like she’s opposed to one day making an appearance on the podcast.

“We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show. She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me,” Adams continued while promising to stay “away from anything outside of that.” That means, no palace feud drama !

In 2023, the Duchess of Sussex commented about the streaming success of her beloved show at the Variety Power of Women Gala in Los Angeles. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons so, quite a bit,” she said on the red carpet. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it, but good shows are everlasting .”

Meghan was a big part of the show’s success, especially with Mike and Rachel’s love story. Adams hopes the characters are “crushing it in Seattle” with a few kids. “They seem to be strong,” he concluded to The Hollywood Reporter . “I like the idea of them just crushing it in Seattle and saving people’s lives and fighting for the little people — and not having to wear those [expensive] clothes every day, wearing something a little bit more comfortable.”

