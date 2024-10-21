Open in App
    Flight Attendants 'Never Leave Home' Without This Red Lipstick That 'Lasts All Day' — Now $16 at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

    By Kristine Fellizar,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyhKz_0wG9hMTG00

    Amazon’s October Prime Day has come and gone, but it turns out, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score some seriously good beauty deals. In fact, Amazon just dropped another sale ahead of holiday shopping season called the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul . This sale gives you a chance to shop beauty gift sets , premium brands and products , viral skincare , and more for up to 30% off. If you’re in the market for the perfect shade of red to wear all holiday season long, we found one that even has flight attendants’ stamp of approval.

    Bath & Body Works' Single-Wick Candles Just Dropped to the Lowest Price of the Year -- Get Them for Under $6

    The Stila All Day Liquid Lipstick is a creamy-matte liquid lipstick that offers full coverage and “bold, long-lasting color.” In fact, the brand claims that it won’t budge for up to 12 hours of continuous wear. Although it is a liquid lipstick and many are known to be on the drier side, especially when matte, Stila’s was made with vitamin E and avocado oil to help keep your lips soft and hydrated. So not only do you get a liquid lipstick that actually lasts, it won’t dry out your lips or settle into cracks. It comes in over 20 shades, and shoppers swear their reds are some of the best out there.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1S2F_0wG9hMTG00

    AMAZON HOLIDAY BEAUTY HAUL

    stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

    $16 $24 33% off Buy Now

    As it turns out, Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick really does live up to its name as well. As one shopper wrote, “Truly the best long-wear liquid lipstick on the market, bar none!” I’m a dog groomer and it lasts all day even through baths and fur and puppy kisses! You may need to touch up the corners of your mouth after eating, especially anything greasy, but that’s it. I think I have almost every color they make, I also love to layer them and get a new shade!”

    You also know it’s good if it has multiple flight attendants raving over it. For instance, one wrote, “I am a major airline flight attendant and have been wearing this for about three years. I NEVER leave home without it. I can work an entire day and never have to reapply it. I wear the FIERY shade and get compliments like crazy. I stock pile this product to always have it on hand.”

    Another said, “I used to be a flight attendant and I still live by this lipstick! Rubino is a beautiful darker red lipstick that will last the whole day. You may have to reapply a little here and there, but for this being a darker red, it stays on great!” Honestly, with the conditions they have to deal with, you can’t help but trust their reviews.

    If you want to see just how good these all-day liquid lipsticks are for yourself, be sure to grab one on Amazon. Once again, it is on sale right now for just $16 during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MShJL_0wG9hMTG00

