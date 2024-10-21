Kaley Cuoco’s Daughter Matilda Pulled a Typical Toddler Move Over Her Halloween Costume This Year — & She Couldn’t Be Cuter

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda “Tildy” Carmine didn’t just dress like a troll for Halloween — she also kinda acted like one too! The 18-month-old threw a typical toddler move when it came to getting her costume on, and it shows off her spunky personality.

The Big Bang Theory star shared a picture of Tildy on her Instagram story this weekend, per PEOPLE , dressed up like Anna Kendrick’s character Poppy from Trolls . But when it came time to wear the pink hair, she put her foot down (or if she’s like my toddler, then she probably threw herself on the ground in an epic tantrum).

Kaley Cuoco at An Evening from the Heart annual gala to benefit The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health held at Sunset Room on May 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Tran/Variety via Getty Images)

“First widdle Halloween party invite,” Cuoco, who shares Tildy with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, captioned the post. “She was Poppy from Trolls but wouldn’t wear the headband with the fun troll hair LOL”

“Oh well,” Cuoco added. Tildy still looked adorable in her rainbow dress with a picture of Poppy and another troll on the front and a tulle skirt with pink, purple, and orange colors and silver sparkles. Hot pink tights and shimmery pink shoes completed the cute look.

Cuoco also shared a close-up of Tildy, who is looking off in the distance with her big hazel eyes. She is such a beautiful little girl — and if she doesn’t want to wear pink hair, that’s her choice! We all know toddlers are going to do what they want to do. (PEOPLE has screenshots of the adorable moment HERE .)

Maybe Tildy will wear the pink hair when it’s time to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31. That is, unless she has another costume picked out for that day. After all, she had ten different costumes last year! These ranged from an old lady with a tiny Bulgari purse, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters , and a little football.

“I bought her 10 costumes and we’re going to do a fashion show,” The Flight Attendant star told Extra at the time. “I said, Halloween for a 6-month old is for us, not for her.”

“She’s going to have to deal with the costume changes, the itchiness, the claustrophobia just for the photo and then everyone can breathe a sigh of relief,” Cuoco added.

Of course, that’s easier to do with a baby than a strong-willed toddler, so we can only imagine what will happen this year! No matter what, though, we know Tildy will look adorable.

