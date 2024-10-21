Open in App
    John Derian's Thanksgiving Collection at Target Is Wonderfully Unconventional & Charmingly Cottagecore Chic

    By Kay Snowden,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLmvV_0wFqcVl700

    You’ve probably heard about John Derian’s famous Thanksgiving accessory at Target — the must-have beaded turkey pillow that’s been creating a buzz this holiday season. But did you know that he also has a whole collection of Thanksgiving-themed items perfect for entertaining friends and family in cottagecore perfection? From charming serving platters to whimsical candles, this collection combines Derian’s signature artistic flair with the cozy, nostalgic vibes that cottagecore lovers crave, making it ideal for anyone looking to elevate their holiday gathering.

    For those unfamiliar with John Derian, he’s a renowned designer known for his decoupage and vintage-inspired home décor. His unique ability to mix old-world charm with modern design has made his Target collaborations highly sought after. This latest collection continues to embody his knack for blending artistic elements with functionality, creating pieces that are as beautiful as they are useful. The beaded turkey pillow may be the star of the show, but his entire line is filled with conversation-starting accessories that will make your Thanksgiving table truly special.

    Cottagecore is the perfect design aesthetic for Thanksgiving, especially for those who want to evoke a sense of warmth, simplicity, and nature in their homes. The holiday itself is centered around togetherness and a slower pace, which aligns seamlessly with cottagecore’s emphasis on handcrafted details, rustic elements, and natural beauty. Derian’s Thanksgiving collection perfectly captures this vibe, offering items that feel both elegant and homespun, making it easier than ever to create a welcoming, cozy atmosphere for your guests.

    To help you get started on your Thanksgiving décor shopping, we’ve rounded up four of our favorite items from John Derian’s collection at Target that are sure to sell out fast. First, the 4-piece Feather Salad Plates will add a delicate, nature-inspired touch to your table setting. Of course, you can’t miss the Beaded Turkey Pillow , a statement piece that will bring festive charm to any room. The Turkey with Acorn Serving Platter is both practical and decorative, perfect for serving up your holiday feast. Finally, the Wax Turkey Sculpted Candle adds a whimsical and cozy finishing touch to your tablescape.

    Hurry and grab these cottagecore-chic items before they’re gone!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUwfM_0wFqcVl700

    Stoneware Feather Salad Plates – John Derian for Target (Set of 4)

    $20 Buy Now

    Get your home ready for the Thanksgiving feast with these 4-Piece 9-Inch Stoneware Feather Salad Plates from John Derian for Target. Featuring artwork by decoupage artist John Derian, these round stoneware plates showcase a textured turkey feather design for an elegant Thanksgiving-themed look. Great for serving appetizers and sides as well as salads, the plates are dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleaning and reheating.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt5Ti_0wFqcVl700

    Turkey with Acorn Stoneware Oval Serving Platter – John Derian for Target

    $25 Buy Now

    This Turkey with Acorn Stoneware Oval Serving Platter from John Derian for Target gives you a standout option for serving a variety of Thanksgiving dishes. Featuring artwork by decoupage artist John Derian, this stoneware serving platter is designed in an oval shape with an intricate turkey in the center and a border of acorns and leaves. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, the platter will add a touch of elegance and seasonal style to your tablescape.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqefc_0wFqcVl700

    Thanksgiving Turkey Sculpted Candle – John Derian for Target

    $10 Buy Now

    Set a warm ambience for Thanksgiving festivities with the Unscented Thanksgiving Turkey Sculpted Wax Candle from John Derian for Target. Featuring artwork by decoupage artist John Derian, this unique wax candle is designed as a realistic-looking turkey for a fun seasonal look. It houses one wick and has an approximate burn time of 25 hours to keep your space cozily illuminated.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqYnV_0wFqcVl700

    Beaded Turkey Novelty Plush Pillow – John Derian for Target

    Buy Now $40

    Featuring artwork by decoupage artist John Derian, this Thanksgiving pillow looks just like a classic turkey and features intricate bead detailing in a variety of colors.

