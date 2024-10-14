Martha Stewart’s Affair Came With a Curious Set of Rules That Didn’t Apply to Her Ex-Husband

Martha Stewart wasn’t a fan of her ex-husband Andrew Stewart cheating on her, but she seemed to have a different set of rules for herself when she found herself in her own affair during their marriage. That’s quite a revelation from the lifestyle guru in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary , Martha .

Stewart offered relationship advice for married women that seemed wise at first glance. “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you , he’s a piece of s**t. Get out of that marriage,” she said in the clip. That doesn’t seem too controversial because someone who cheats once, might do it again and cause more heartache. But her producer fired back with an allegation fans weren’t expecting.

They asked the 83-year-old media maven, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

As always, Stewart had a quick response. “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she admitted.

It sounds like she had her own set of rules in her marriage. The couple were young when they married in 1961— she was 19 and he was 23 — and divorced in 1990. They share one daughter, Alexis Stewart, 59. Still, divorce was a “terrible thing” for the TV personality.

“We were the first to divorce in my family,” she told People in 2020. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life. I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch. I have survived very nicely, and I think I make the most of it.”

It’s not clear who Stewart’s ex-husband had an affair with, but he dated and married her former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, in May 1993. So, maybe that was part of the painful divorce? Even though they eventually divorced, Fairclough was 21 years younger than Andrew.

Stewart has already been vocal about the Netflix documentary, vocalizing her displeasure at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Sept. 10. She criticized director R.J. Cutler for the “unfair” treatment about her trial and prison time, according to The Daily Beast . She believed it was “lazy” of Cutler to include an interview with former Manhattan U.S. Attorney and FBI Director James Comey because that chapter of her life is “not the story that makes me, me.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star felt that the filmmaker didn’t note that Comey was “fired for lying” by Donald Trump in 2017 for refusing to end the investigation into the then-president’s ties to Russia. “I would, as a documentarian, put that in, so that’s the laziness part,” she said firmly.

Martha premieres on Netflix on Oct. 30.

