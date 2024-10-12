Mandy Moore Shared an Unfiltered, Nude Photo of Her & Newborn Daughter Louise’s Skin-On-Skin Time

Mandy Moore is truly such an amazing mama , and is letting fans in on an intimate, sweet moment between her and her newborn daughter Louise.

Neil Patrick Harris's Super-Rare Pic of Twins Harper & Gideon Shows How Grown-Up They Look

In case you missed it, on Oct 5, Moore shared an unfiltered selfie of her and Louise on her Instagram stories. In the photo obtained by People , she captioned it, sweetly saying, “Doesn’t get any better,” and it gives fans a truly heartwarming glimpse into how the mom-of-three is doing.

In case you haven’t seen the photo yet, the photo shows Moore, laying on the bed in the nude, with her daughter Louise snuggling onto her chest. We then see Moore making skin-to-skin contact with Louise wrapped in a floral white blanket.

Truly, they look so happy and snuggly in this pic, which is something we love to see!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

For those who don’t know, Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith started dating in 2015. They later married in 2018, and have since welcomed three children named August “Gus” Harrison, born in Feb. 2021, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett , born in Oct. 2022, and in Sept 2024, they welcomed a daughter together.

Moore made the announcement on Instagram on Sept 25, revealing she and Goldsmith welcomed a daughter named Louise.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓 📸 by our extraordinary doula @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm,” she said.

You can see the post HERE !

In a previous interview with SheKnows , Moore talked about the most surprising parts of parenting, saying, “I think that’s another surprising thing of parenthood is like being able to find your community and to be able to lean on them and talk to them about your struggles as a parent or with your kids and all of that, like being able to find people who have this very deep connection is has been just really, really special.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

