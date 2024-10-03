Open in App
    Kaley Cuoco Reunited With a Famous Co-Star for a Play Date & Her Daughter Tildy’s Reaction Is ‘Too Much Cuteness’

    By Sydni Ellis,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2281Tj_0vt14uH200

    Kaley Cuoco caught up with one of her famous former co-stars for a play date with their kids, and things went unbelievably cute! Her 18-month-old daughter Matilda “Tildy,” who she shares with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, seems to love 8-year-old Lennox, who is the son of Cuoco’s 8 Simple Rules co-star Amy Davidson and her husband Kacy Lockwood. The pictures from their recent get-together will melt your heart!

    Hilary Swank's Raw Reasoning Behind Getting Pregnant at 47 Shows a New Way to Think About Work-Life Balance

    The Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of the two kids holding hands as they walked outside together. Tildy wore an adorable polka-dot dress and held a stuffed animal as she grabbed onto Lennox’s hand. “Too much cuteness @amy_davidson !!!!” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VD5fC_0vt14uH200
    8 SIMPLE RULES… FOR DATING MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER, Kaley Cuoco, Amy Davidson, 20002-present

    She also reshared a photo Davidson posted, this time a front angle of Lennox and Tildy, who were both smiling as they walked together. “I can’t with these two… ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” she wrote. Don’t you just love it when your kid gets along with your friend’s kid?! This is so sweet!

    Davidson also posted a video of Tildy and Lennox, who sat next to each other at a restaurant. Lennox made a face for Tildy, and she shrieked and laughed, clearly delighted by this kid. He did peek-a-boo, making Tildy laugh, and you could hear Cuoco and Davidson giggling in the background.

    “The squeals, the end…Aye,Aye,Aye 😆😂” Davidson wrote. Absolutely adorable!

    Since Cuoco and Davidson were sisters on the early 2000s sitcom, that kinda makes Lennox and Tildy TV cousins, right? No wonder they have such a love for each other!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjUF4_0vt14uH200
    Kaley Cuoco, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers at An Evening from the Heart annual gala to benefit The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health held at Sunset Room on May 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Tran/Variety via Getty Images)

    Of course, this wasn’t actually the first time these kids met. Davidson and Cuoco have been friends for years, and Cuoco even through Davidson a baby shower when Davidson was pregnant with Lennox. “We had the shower in Kaley’s backyard, which is a paradise,” Davidson told PEOPLE at the time. “Kaley is one of the best hostesses I know — even when we do Bachelor night! It was relaxed and beautiful.”

    Last October, Cuoco, Davidson, and their kids got together to hang out at Cuoco’s barn. Davidson shared several photos of the day on Instagram , including a few snaps of her holding a smiling Tildy. “A day at the barn equals a great day!” she wrote. “Thank you, Kales. I think it’s safe to say the kids had fun! 😄🐴🥕🐷🐮🦆🐓And Tildy … 👶🏼 you are soooo delicious, baby girl!💕💕”

    It’s safe to say we’re obsessed with this friendship!

    Before you go, check out what these celebrity moms have to say about being mom-shamed .
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEQHu_0vt14uH200

