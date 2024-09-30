Prince William's Ex Allegedly Cornered Him About His Romance With Kate Middleton During a Drinking Game

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s college romance was reportedly revealed during a game of “Never Have I Ever” and it sounds like it got pretty awkward.

In a recent biography of the Princess of Wales, author Robert Jobson wrote that Kate and William’s relationship, which began in 2003, was “an open secret” among students at St. Andrews despite not being revealed to the wider public until 2005. However, their openness on their college campus might have happened sooner than William would have liked according to Jobson.

In his book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen , and in Katie Nicholls’ Kate: The Future Queen , sources claim was William’s ex Carly Massy-Birch who pushed the future king to acknowledge that he was dating Middleton, per the Daily Mail .

Massy-Birch, who briefly dated William during his first semester at St. Andrews, allegedly announced “‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.”

William was reportedly not too happy with his ex’s statement, allegedly responding with a “thunderous look” before whispering to her, “I can’t believe you just said that.”

The couple, who married in 2011, first met in 2001 before moving in together as friends, with other housemates, the following year. As fans of The Crown know, William reportedly developed feelings for his future wife after watching her walk in a charity fashion show and the rest is history.

Before going public, Jobson says the couple were often “walking or cycling to lectures, browsing the aisles of the local Safeway supermarket or spending quiet evenings at home, listening to William’s R&B tracks.”

“We moved in together as friends because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there really,” William later said in the couple’s official engagement interview.

