    Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Allegedly Have a Strategic Reason for Befriending This Controversial Couple

    By Delilah Gray,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dnPr_0vn9j7CM00

    So it seems Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are looking for some more couple pals, and they allegedly have their eyes set on the controversial Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; and seemingly for a strategic reason.

    Are You Ready for It? Here are the 10 Best Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes for Kids

    Insiders recently claimed to Life and Style Magazine that both Swift and Kelce want this double date-based friendship to benefit them in some way.

    “Now that Travis and Taylor have their sights set on conquering Hollywood, cozying up to Katy and Orlando makes a lot of sense,” the source said, later detailing how Bloom would mentor Kelce amid his budding acting career and Perry would help Swift learn how to manage it all.

    “[Orlando’s] got decades of experience in the business and lots of great contacts. And on the flip side, Orlando’s a huge sports fan and loves the idea of going to games and hanging out with the squad,” the insider said. Taylor “looks up to Katy as a woman who’s managed to have it all, so she does see her as someone who can offer guidance. And, let’s face it, they could really use each other’s support when people go on the attack against them.”

    So could we be seeing these couples spend more and more time together? Only time will tell.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrBTZ_0vn9j7CM00
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

    For those who don’t know, Kelce and Swift have been dating since July 2023, but didn’t make their romance known until months later, when Swift arrived at one of his games. They’ve been together ever since.

    As for Bloom and Perry, they met back in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and within a few months, they started dating. Despite breaking up briefly in 2017, they reunited by mid-2018 and got engaged in Feb 2019. Then, on Aug. 27, 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom into the world.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CK2uM_0vn9j7CM00
    Taylor Swift (L) and Katy Perry

    Now, you may be like: “Didn’t Perry and Swift have a major feud ?” Yes, back in the 2010s, Swift reportedly feuded with Perry over a dispute about booking backup dancers for their tours. Perry often spoke about wanting bygones to be bygones, but Swift resisted.

    Per POPSUGAR , Perry publicly forgave Swift for her biting comments over the years in 2017, and by 2019, they hugged it out for the music video “You Need to Calm Down;” and have been pals since.

    Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3x2D_0vn9j7CM00

    Comments / 1
    Wes Hightower
    1d ago
    Kelce, what's it like loving around on a brainless dummy??
