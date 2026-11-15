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The 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala took place on November 7, bringing together a star-studded guest list of A-listers who arrived ready to make fashion statements on the red carpet.

Among the standout attendees was Monica Lewinsky, who turned heads with her glamorous appearance and daring evening look.

The 53-year-old wore a black Stella McCartney crystal mesh sleeveless gown, featuring a plunging V-neckline and shimmering rhinestone mesh detailing. The floor-length design featured a column silhouette, sheer netted fabric, and side-baring cutouts that added a bold touch to the elegant ensemble.

John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA

Monica Lewinsky Stuns At LACMA

The gown's most eye-catching detail was its ultra-deep neckline, which plunged toward her belly button and was covered with intricate beaded mesh.

She completed the look with heeled mules featuring a sheer black lace overlay. For accessories, she opted for silver earrings and delicate bracelets, keeping the focus on her statement gown.

The activist also wore her dark brunette hair with auburn highlights in a voluminous half-up style, adding to the polished red-carpet look.

Her appearance quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom praised her outfit and remarked on how beautiful she looked at the high-profile event.

“She looks good,” one person commented.

“She looks fantastic!” another wrote.

“She has aged….Very very very gracefully!” a third person said.

Another fan remarked, “She had a little glow up.”

“Somehow she looks younger,” one user observed, while another added, “Now she looks elegant.”

“Monica Lewinsky is beautiful,” another commenter concluded.

John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA

Monica Secures Publishing Deal For Her Memoir

The Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast host recently made headlines after reportedly securing a publishing deal for her first-ever memoir, according to Page Six.

The book was acquired by Reagan Arthur, senior vice president and publisher at Cardinal, a Hachette imprint. Arthur previously worked on former President Joe Biden’s memoir, Promise Me, America.

It remains unclear whether Lewinsky’s book will revisit her highly publicized relationship with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s and the scandal that followed, or focus more broadly on her life since then, including her work as an anti-bullying activist and podcaster.