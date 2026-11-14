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Mariah Carey is sparking concern among fans after a series of viral videos appeared to show the singer struggling to walk during a recent visit to Brazil. The 57-year-old music icon was seen holding onto an assistant’s arm as she slowly made her way toward fans, prompting questions about her physical well-being as she appeared to wobble as she walked—though it could’ve been the stiletto boots she was wearing! Keep reading for more information.

Mariah Carey Struggles To Walk In Brazil

The videos were reportedly filmed during Carey’s recent visit to São Paulo, Brazil, where the singer stopped to greet fans waiting outside her hotel. In one clip shared online on Friday, November 13, the 57-year-old was dressed in a gold minidress and knee-high heeled boots as she slowly approached the crowd.

Carey appeared to hold tightly onto a female assistant’s arm as she took several cautious steps, with another member of her team seemingly helping to steady her. Despite the apparent difficulty walking, the singer smiled and interacted with fans, stopping to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

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Social Media Reactions

Across social media platforms, users were quickly concerned by the footage. "She needs a whole team to make sure she is standing!" one user wrote on X.

"A heartbreaking reality comes to woman after 55...wearing high heels knock you off balance," wrote another user. "Wear wedges or lower heels. Just saying."

"She’s clearly a substance abuser," a third person wrote. "It's really sad that her entourage enables this."

"She’s been this way more noticeable since 2023," said the next. "There's definitely something going on with her."

"She’s been struggling to move that weird body of hers for awhile now," agreed another user. "Even in her new video she’s helped and then just stands still to sing."

"She is in pain," a final user wrote. "No doubt about it."