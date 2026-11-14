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Paris Hilton is sparking speculation about her marriage after a viral clip appeared to show the reality star dodging a kiss from her husband, Carter Reum, while posing for cameras. The awkward moment has since caught the internet’s attention, with viewers questioning why Hilton seemed less than thrilled by the public display of affection. Keep reading for more information.

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Paris Hilton Dodges Kiss From Her Husband

The moment took place on Saturday, November 7, when Hilton and Reum attended the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. While posing together on the red carpet, Reum leaned in to kiss his wife as photographers captured the couple. However, Hilton turned away at the last second, instead blowing him a kiss from a distance. Reum then leaned toward her and whispered something in her ear, prompting both of them to laugh before continuing to pose for the cameras.

Hilton, 45, and Reum, 45, have been married for five years, having tied the knot on November 11, 2021. The couple, who began dating in 2019, share two children together: son Phoenix, born in January 2023, and daughter London, born in November 2023.

This isn't the first time the couple's red carpet interactions have attracted attention, as a similar moment involving Reum attempting to kiss Hilton at the 2024 Grammy Awards previously sparked speculation about their relationship.

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Social Media Reactions

Across social media platforms, users were quick to cast judgement on the high profile couple's relationship. "When you just want a hubby for the show, money, and bebes," one user wrote. "No love involved!"

"She constantly gives him a hard time," wrote the next.

"So weird why wouldn’t you kiss your husband?" asked another. "I don't care about your lipstick. That's so ridiculous. I’m sure she has a make up crew on hand."

"Damn she is not in love at all," noted another.

"Lavender marriage," suggested the next.

"He doesn't understand that he's an accessory," joked another.

"This looks like an arrangement!" wrote another. "So weird."

"When and where is the divorce settlement?" a final user asked.