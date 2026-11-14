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Usha Vance is facing backlash on social media after attending a Veterans Day ceremony alongside Melania Trump, with some critics taking issue with the Second Lady’s outfit and demeanor during the somber occasion.

While the First Lady opted for a dark ensemble for the annual event, JD Vance’s wife chose a khaki-colored dress that some people felt was inappropriate for the setting. Photos of the pair have since sparked criticism online, with some accusing Usha of being disrespectful for smiling during the solemn tribute to America’s veterans. Read more about what she wore and how the internet reacted to her attendance at the event below.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Usha Vance And Melania Trump Attend Veterans Day Ceremony

The Second Lady joined Melania at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday, November 11th, for the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance also attended the event, which honors the sacrifices and service of America's military veterans.

For the occasion, Usha opted for a khaki-colored dress, while the First Lady took a more subdued approach in a black outfit. The two women were photographed together during the ceremony, but their contrasting fashion choices and expressions soon became a topic of discussion online.

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Usha Criticized For Her Outfit And Smiling During Veterans Day Event

While the annual ceremony is meant to be a serious tribute to those who have served in the U.S. military, some social media users felt that the Second Lady's appearance didn't reflect the seriousness of the occasion. Some felt her outfit was too casual or inappropriate for such an important event.

Others didn't approve of how the mother of four appeared to be smiling in photos from the ceremony. The photos quickly prompted a wave of reactions, with several people expressing that they were "very disappointed" over what they viewed as a lack of respect.

"Usha does not understand America," an X user claimed. "Melania is a patriot. The embodiment of what it means to become an American."

"Usha should be wearing dark colors," another echoed.

"Wrong color to wear, Usha; she needs a stylist for sure," a user suggested. "Brown coat is disrespectful, Usha, on this day, at this memorial," wrote another.

One user commented, "Kind of inappropriate for Slotus Usha to be smiling & out of tune with the Memorial Service."

"I would have expected a serious & respectful demeanor from her," they continued. "Very disappointing."

"Usha missed the memo that this is a somber ceremony," a user added. "No brown or khaki and no big, toothy, celebratory smiles."