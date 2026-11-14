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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already facing some backlash from their new neighbors after purchasing a multimillion-dollar home in Ohio.

The couple’s renovation plans reportedly sparked a heated town hall meeting, with several residents voicing their displeasure over the proposed changes to the property. At one point, things got so tense that one neighbor even made a surprising prediction about the newlyweds’ future together. Read more about the situation below.

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Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Ohio Home Renovations Spark Heated Town Hall Meeting

According to a new report from Page Six, the couple's landscaping plans were the subject of a recent Architectural Review Board meeting at the Bratenahl Community Center in Ohio, where around 35 residents gathered to discuss the proposed changes. Although Taylor and Travis weren't in attendance, several representatives appeared on their behalf to discuss the updates to their $5M lakefront estate.

The proposed renovations include updated brickwork and staggered shrubs that could grow up to 10 feet tall, which the couple reportedly want to add for additional privacy. However, some neighbors weren't thrilled with the plans, arguing that the towering greenery could block their views of Lake Erie, negatively impact local wildlife, and potentially go against village ordinances. Despite the complaints, the board ultimately approved the revised plans unanimously.

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Taylor And Travis' Neighbors Aren't Happy About Their Renovation Plans

Not everyone in the neighborhood was on board with the couple's proposed changes, with several residents speaking out against the landscaping during the meeting. One neighbor who lives just two houses away from the property even questioned whether the plans complied with local rules, while another expressed concerns about the impact on wildlife.

"I live two houses away from the property in question, and I do have complaints," one said, according to the above publication. "You're going against ordinances? Am I mistaken? I don't think I am. I feel bad for the village."

Things got even more personal when one attendee seemingly took aim at Taylor and Travis' marriage, suggesting their relationship wouldn't last. The resident predicted that the couple would eventually sell the property within seven to 10 years following a potential divorce, adding that the entire renovation project was "ridiculous."

"To be perfectly honest, I think it's all stupid," they said. "It's all subjective. This effort that's being put in for Taylor Swift, I think for a property that's pretty much going to be a timeshare and sold in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens, I think it's ridiculous."