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Tyra Banks is giving fans a major case of double-take after stepping out in New York City with a dramatically different look.

The supermodel, who has been experimenting with her hair lately, showed off long blonde locks during a recent outing, but it wasn’t just her new hairstyle that got people talking. After photos of the America’s Next Top Model alum surfaced online, fans began comparing her latest appearance to older pictures, with some saying she looks almost unrecognizable. Read more about her look and how

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Tyra Banks Steps Out In NYC With Long Blonde Hair

The 52-year-old was spotted out in New York City on November 12th, where she made an appearance on the TODAY show. She was there amid the rerelease of her 2011 fantasy novel, Modelland, which has recently found a new audience thanks to renewed attention online.

For the outing, the former supermodel wore an oversized white blazer over a light-colored top, which she paired with dark blue, wide-leg jeans and open-toe sandals. She completed the casual-chic ensemble with long, voluminous blonde hair styled in loose waves, along with delicate jewelry and a neutral glam look. The same week, she wore a dramatic, all-black look with a waist-cinching corset accessory and dramatic dark eye makeup.

Fans Think Tyra Banks Looks 'Unrecognizable' In New Photos

While the blonde hair transformation was certainly a noticeable change, fans couldn't get over how different the television personality appeared in the new photos. Several social media users compared her latest look to older pictures, with some even speculating that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures, including a facelift.

Others admitted they initially mistook her for other celebrities, sparking plenty of discussion about her changing appearance.

One user expressed, "Never in a million years would I have guessed" that it was her.

"I truly believe they put Tyra looking crazy on purpose," responded another.

"I thought it was Mariah Carey," admitted a user.

"I would not have recognized her," added another.

"She got a facelift," a user speculated. "It looks good, but that outfit is the opposite of slay."

"That sure doesn't look like her," wrote another. "Wow."