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Jeff Bezos’ physical transformation has not gone unnoticed. Online critics are comparing photos of the billionaire from his marriage to ex-wifeMacKenzie Scott with more recent images, suggesting that his appearance has changed significantly since he began dating and later married Lauren Sánchez.

Over the years, the Amazon founder has traded his once-leaner appearance for a noticeably more muscular, athletic build. He has continued to embrace a shaved head, adopt broader shoulders, and, more recently, silver facial stubble, creating a markedly different look from the one he had during the early years of his career.

His changing appearance has prompted speculation on social media, with some users suggesting he may have turned to cosmetic treatments such as Botox and fillers. However, Bezos has not publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

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Jeff Bezos' Transformation Goes Viral

Earlier this year, a viral post reignited the conversation by sharing photos of Bezos from around the beginning of his relationship with Sánchez alongside a more recent image from 2025. While the older picture showed him with a look closer to his former appearance, the newer photo highlighted his more muscular physique and noticeably different style.

Sánchez has also faced years of public speculation about her own changing appearance. Online discussions have included claims about possible Botox, fillers, breast augmentation, and a facelift. Some cosmetic doctors have also weighed in on her transformation, with certain experts suggesting she may have undergone a facelift. These claims, however, remain unconfirmed.

The comparisons prompted social media users to weigh in on the couple's appearances, with some joking that they may share the same cosmetic surgeon.

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Internet Reacts

“Well of course—I assume they see the same plastic surgeon,” one person commented.

“He’s gotten work done too. Looks good on him. She keeps going overboard,” another wrote.

“I don't see the difference beside the extra Botox,” a third user said.

Another speculated, “No, he’s gotten fillers too.”

Others were more complimentary, with one person writing, “Looks great now.”

“If it makes her happy, if they can afford it and they obviously can, I say go for it,” another commenter added.

“He looks with more life. More Young,” one person remarked, while another summed up their opinion by saying, “They both look better.”