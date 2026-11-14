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A great haircut can do so much more than freshen up your look. The right layers, angles, and face-framing pieces can bring attention to your favorite features, highlight your cheekbones, and create the illusion of a more lifted, sculpted face. And if you’re over 40, you may have noticed that the haircut you loved a decade ago doesn’t quite flatter your features in the same way today. That’s completely normal! As our hair changes in texture, thickness, and volume over time, it makes sense to rethink how we cut and style it. A few strategic snips can make a surprisingly big difference without requiring a dramatic makeover.

Face-framing haircuts are especially flattering because they work with your natural features to create balance and movement. Soft layers around the cheekbones, longer pieces that gently skim the jawline, and airy bangs can all help elongate the appearance of the face while drawing the eye upward. Whether you love a chic bob, prefer shoulder-length hair, or aren’t ready to part with your long locks, there’s a flattering option that can complement your face shape and personal style. Here are seven beautiful face-framing haircuts that can create a slimmer, more lifted appearance while keeping your look fresh, modern, and effortlessly stylish.

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1. Collarbone-Length Butterfly Cut With Face-Framing Layers



The collarbone-length butterfly cut is a beautiful choice for anyone who wants to create the illusion of a more lifted, sculpted face without sacrificing length. This haircut features shorter, airy layers around the face that gradually blend into longer layers, creating movement and volume where you want it most. The shorter pieces can be styled away from the face to highlight the cheekbones and draw attention upward toward the eyes, while the longer layers keep the overall look soft and feminine. A round brush and a little volumizing mousse can help create that signature bouncy, swept-back effect that makes this haircut so flattering.

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2. Collarbone-Length Contour Cut With Graduated Layers



Think of the collarbone-length contour cut as the hair equivalent of strategically placed makeup: It's designed to highlight your favorite features through carefully positioned layers. Instead of relying on dramatic differences in length, this haircut uses soft, graduated layers around the face to create shape and dimension. Pieces that begin near the cheekbones can help emphasize the upper face, while longer layers gently skim the jawline and neck for a flattering, elongated effect. The graduation also helps distribute volume so the hair doesn't look too heavy at the bottom. When styled with a soft bend away from the cheeks, this cut creates a polished, naturally lifted look that's easy to wear every day.

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3. Shoulder-Length Shag With Feathered Face-Framing Layers



A shoulder-length shag is perfect for adding movement, volume, and a little personality to your hairstyle. Its feathered layers are designed to create softness around the face, with shorter pieces near the cheekbones that help draw the eye upward rather than allowing the hair to hang heavily around the jaw. The added texture at the crown can create the appearance of height and fullness, while the tapered ends keep the cut feeling light and airy. This haircut is especially flattering when the face-framing layers are styled outward, creating a breezy, lifted effect that looks modern without requiring a lot of effort.

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4. Long Layers With Cheekbone-Grazing Curtain Bangs



If you love long hair but want a style that gives your features a little extra lift, long layers paired with cheekbone-grazing curtain bangs are worth considering. The magic is all about the placement of the bangs, which part near the center and sweep outward, creating a soft frame around the eyes and upper cheeks. When styled with a slight bend away from the face, these pieces can emphasize the cheekbones and create the appearance of a more open, lifted face. The longer layers also prevent hair from looking heavy or weighed down, adding movement and dimension without requiring a dramatic change in length.

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5. Side-Parted Asymmetrical Bob



A side-parted asymmetrical bob is a stylish way to create the appearance of more defined cheekbones and a lifted facial silhouette. With one side slightly longer than the other, this haircut introduces diagonal lines that naturally draw the eye upward and across the face. A deep side part can also create extra volume at the roots, making the hair look fuller while adding height around the crown. The longer side softly frames the jawline, while the shorter side can reveal more of the cheekbone and neck. The result is a sleek, sophisticated haircut that feels fresh and modern without being overly dramatic.

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6. Softly Angled Lob With Side-Swept Bangs



A softly angled lob combines the sophistication of a classic bob with a subtle shape that can make the face appear more defined. The hair is typically a little shorter in the back and gradually becomes longer toward the front, creating flattering lines that frame the jaw and elongate the neck. Side-swept bangs add another lifting element by drawing attention diagonally across the forehead and toward the eyes and cheekbones. Unlike severe, sharply angled cuts, this softer version maintains plenty of movement and looks especially pretty with a little volume at the roots and gently curved ends.

7. Textured French Bob With Wispy Fringe



The textured French bob is effortlessly chic, playful, and surprisingly flattering for highlighting facial features. Typically cut somewhere between the cheekbones and jawline, this shorter style creates a beautiful frame around the face while bringing attention to the eyes, cheeks, and jaw. Soft, wispy fringe helps open up the eye area without the heaviness of thick, blunt bangs, while subtle texture throughout the cut keeps the hair from appearing too rounded or rigid. A little tousled volume near the crown can also create the illusion of height, giving the entire style a fresh, lifted appearance.