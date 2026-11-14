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In many cases, supplements can be great for your health. When they fill nutrient gaps, they can provide your body with more of what it needs to perform properly, whether you’re aiming for more energy, less brain fog, or any number of health goals. However, it’s important to keep in mind that supplements also come with risks. In fact, there are some particular offenders that health experts recommend steering clear of.

To highlight a few potentially harmful options, we spoke to health experts like Dr. Peter Brukner and Jesse Feder, RDN. They warned against kava, high doses of iron, and St. John’s Wort. Learn about the specific risks of each below.

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1. Kava

Kava is a popular anti-stress supplement that many people consume in order to bring a sense of calm to their brain and body. "Kava, which is typically consumed as a tea, is a supplement known to promote relaxation," Feder explains. Unfortunately, though, this relaxation could come with a risk; "Consuming kava regularly has been shown to affect enzyme and antioxidant activity in the liver which can lead to liver damage." Yikes!

On top of this, kava could also pose a risk to your kidneys. "Kava may decrease blood flow to the kidneys and cause increases in harmful metabolites which can also damage them," Feder warns.

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2. High-Dose Iron Supplements

Excessive iron has been linked to gastrointestinal problems like constipation, nausea, and abdominal pain. Over time, this can impact the liver, resulting in serious damage. While iron is important for overall health, taking too much of it can lead to health problems.

"Taking too much iron can lead to a problem called iron overload. This condition is not good for the liver and other organs in the body. It also might cause issues with digestion, like constipation and stomach pain. Also, having too much iron can disturb the balance of good and bad bacteria in your stomach, causing inflammation and other digestion issues," says Dr. Brukner.

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3. St. John’s Wort

Dr. Brukner says “St. John's Wort is a plant-based supplement that lots of people use to help with depression and anxiety.” However, it’s important to know that it “can cause problems if you are taking other medicines at the same time.”

He adds that this supplement can interfere with other medications, “which might be risky. It also may cause your stomach to feel bad and give you diarrhea, making you feel worse if you're already having mental health problems.”