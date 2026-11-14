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Natalie Harp is making headlines once again for her latest outfit, but this time, it wasn’t just her fashion choice that caught people’s attention. The Trump aide also sparked online chatter after appearing to struggle with a large bag while accompanying the president on an official trip.

Harp, who serves as an executive assistant to President Donald Trump, joined him during a visit to Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 6, following the midterm election. She was part of the president’s traveling party, which also included newly named White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

With rainy weather as they headed to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, the 35-year-old opted for a chic black leather trench coat featuring a belted waist and front buttons. She paired the look with her signature beige pumps, which she is frequently seen wearing. A red top appeared to peek out from underneath her coat, while her blonde hair was styled in a side-parted updo.

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Natalie Harp Wears Black Leather Trench Coat

At one point, Harp was photographed smiling and holding an umbrella while walking alongside Rubio. However, another detail quickly caught viewers' attention: the large black tote bag she was carrying.

Viral footage and photos from the outing appeared to show Harp having difficulty managing the oversized bag while also holding her umbrella. The moment prompted social media users to speculate about what could be inside the seemingly heavy tote.

One viral post shared a clip of the former television anchor carrying the bag alongside the caption, “She had to balance the umbrella and the heavy bag and still run after Trump. Poor Natalie.”

The footage quickly attracted reactions, with some critics questioning why none of the men accompanying the president appeared to offer to help.

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Social Media Reacts

“Not 1 of them could carry either the bag or the umbrella??? Great guys,” one person commented.

“This is getting weirder and weirder,” another wrote.

Another said, “Natalie can do a perfect double stunt for Ivanka.”

“That bag looks very heavy!” someone else remarked.

“Why can’t one of the strong guys help her,” another user asked.

“Interesting that none of the guys want to help her out,” one commenter added.

“Not one man held the umbrella or took the bag,” another person wrote.

One person pointed out that Miller appeared to board the plane before Harp, while Rubio seemingly allowed her to go ahead of him.

“Interesting how Stephen Miller exhibits no respect for a female to board before him,” the commenter wrote.