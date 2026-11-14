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An unidentified woman’s laughter has sparked a frenzy online after it was heard in the background of Donald Trump’s unexpected phone call to C-SPAN earlier this week. Viewers quickly began speculating about who the woman could be, with many suggesting that the voice sounded remarkably similar to Natalie Harp, with most coming to the consensus that it definitely wasn’t his wife, Melania Trump. Keep reading for more information.

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Natalie Harp Suspected To Be Mystery Giggler

Trump's unexpected phone call came shortly after 9 pm on Monday, November 9, during the premiere of C-SPAN's new evening program, Washington Journal Primetime, hosted by Mimi Geerges. The president called into the show to congratulate Geerges on its launch, telling her that he had watched her work previously and wished her luck with the new program.

When asked why he enjoys watching C-SPAN, Trump explained that he particularly likes the network's call-in segments because they give him "a little bit of an indication of where we are," adding that he believes Republican callers tend to be supportive of him.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when a woman could be heard giggling in the background as Trump spoke with Geerges. The unidentified voice quickly became a point of interest, with attention turning to Natalie Harp, Trump's loyal aide who has earned a reputation for her close proximity to him. While her identity has not been confirmed, the similarity between the voice and Harp's coupled with her constant presence where the president is concerned has fueled speculation about whether she was the woman heard during the broadcast.

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Social Media Reactions

Across social media platforms, users were quick to assume the "mystery woman" was Natalie Harp–and even more convinced it was definitely not Melania. "It sure isn't Melania!" one user wrote on X. "He can't even get a smile from her, much less a giggle."

"True, it definitely isn't Melania giggling," agreed the next.

"It's the never-ending circus with these two," wrote another user.

"Well it's certainly not his wife, lol," added the next.

"Probably," wrote another user in favor of the woman being Harp. "She can't get enough of her Donnypoo."

"Definitely Natalie," agreed another. "Melania doesn't even live there."

"Melania probably loves Natalie because that's less time she has to be around the idiot," a final user wrote.