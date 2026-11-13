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Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner had an uncomfortable moment during a recent episode of The Kardashians while discussing an upcoming biography about the SKIMS founder.

The mother-daughter duo got into a tense exchange after a passage about Kim’s childhood trauma came up, with Kris appearing less than thrilled about the subject being brought into the conversation. Now, viewers are reacting to the seemingly awkward interaction and questioning why the momager appeared so eager to shut down the discussion. Read more about the viral scene below.

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Kris Jenner Gets Heated Over A Passage About Kim Kardashian's Childhood Trauma In Her New Biography

During the conversation, the SKIMS icon explained that journalist Jonathan Van Meter, who spent six years working on her authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, included a passage questioning her claims that she had a happy childhood.

The author reportedly suggested that Kim might have experienced childhood trauma without recognizing it, writing, "LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right. She just doesn't see it."

In the new episode, the 46-year-old said she found the author's interpretation interesting, especially since she has always described her upbringing as amazing and perfect. However, her mom, Kris, was clearly not on the same page, becoming visibly frustrated with the suggestion and insisting that the writer shouldn't question her daughter's own memories or experiences.

The 'momager' even urged Kim to have the childhood trauma discussion removed from the book.

"Why do we need somebody else criticizing, making commentary on whether or not you had childhood trauma?" she said, as reported by People. "You're giving him access to your entire life, and to our lives, that, you know, is ridiculous...You should just tell him, no childhood trauma conversation. You can't make somebody remember things and have a trigger over nothing. It's the weirdest thing that somebody else is doing — why give someone that access?"

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Social Media Users Slam Kris's Reaction To Kim's Biography

The 71-year-old's strong reaction didn't sit well with some viewers, who took to social media to question why she seemed so determined to have the passage removed. Others suggested that the momager might be uncomfortable with the idea of someone examining the family's past and potentially uncovering things they would rather leave alone.

"You can still have an awesome childhood AND have dealt with trauma," responded an X user. "One person will dwell on the trauma, and another will remember how awesome it was."

"It's fascinating how hard it is for parents to accept the truth," wrote another, as an additional user added, "Reminds me of a therapist I had...I told her my childhood was great and I never experienced anything traumatic, and she kept trying to pry something out of me."

"Kris reacting like the biographer personally attacked her parenting says more than the line itself," a user commented. "Kim can say her childhood was happy and still have complicated feelings about growing up in that family."

"She knows deep down that the author is right," claimed another.