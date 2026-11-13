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Amanda Seyfried, who is already making headlines with some of her latest performances, is getting some mixed reviews for her latest red-carpet look.

The actress stepped out for the premiere of her new movie, Steps, but it wasn’t her appearance that had fans talking. Instead, social media users couldn’t stop commenting on her unusual mini dress, with some calling the look unflattering and comparing its balloon-like shape to a napkin. Read more about her premiere look and how the internet reacted below.

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Amanda Seyfried Steps Out In A Balloon-Shaped Mini Dress At The 'Steps' Premiere

The Mamma Mia! star attended the premiere of Steps in New York City this week, where she hit the red carpet in a rather unexpected look. While the actress is no stranger to making a statement with her fashion choices, this particular outfit definitely got people talking.

For the occasion, the 40-year-old wore a sculptural mini dress by Shushu/Tong featuring an exaggerated, rounded silhouette that gave the skirt a balloon-like shape. The short dress had a structured, voluminous design that stood out against the rest of her look, making for a bold fashion moment that wasn't exactly a hit with everyone.

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Fans Slam Amanda's Dress On Social Media

Fans weren't holding back when it came to sharing their thoughts on Amanda's outfit, with several social media users questioning the dress's shape and calling it one of her less flattering red-carpet looks.

"She is lovely as always, but I'm not a fan of the poof shape of this," commented a fan on Reddit.

"The shape of the dress is very unflattering on both Amanda and the model," responded another, referring to the dress on the runway. One user joked that the dress "looks like a napkin at a fine dining restaurant," as another compared it to "a child's nightie."

"So bad," a fan wrote, with another adding, "I don't know if I've ever disliked the shape, or overall concept, of a dress more."

Though Amanda usually seems to be a hit on the red carpet, despite some of the latest critical praise in her career, the dress appeared to get a big thumbs down online.