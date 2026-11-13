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Meghan Markle is facing backlash after attending a children’s charity event in Belgium despite withdrawing from a planned speech at the last minute, reportedly because she was not “strong enough, emotionally” to speak publicly. The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels, where he delivered the keynote address alone while Meghan watched from the audience. The appearance comes just days after her estranged father, Thomas Markle, was arrested in Florida on federal charges related to the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. Keep reading for more information.

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Meghan Markle Skips Speech At Children's Charity Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, November 10, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament. The installation honors children who have died as a result of online harm, including the negative effects of social media, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting young people in digital spaces.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally expected to deliver a joint keynote address at the event, however, Harry ultimately delivered the address on his own while Meghan watched from the audience.

Meghan's decision to withdraw from the planned speech came amid renewed attention surrounding her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who was arrested by the FBI in Florida the previous week.

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According to a source quoted by The Telegraph, the Duchess had decided over the weekend that she would no longer be able to deliver the address. "She's just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now," the source explained.

The appearance also marked Meghan's first public outing since her father's arrest, which has brought renewed attention to their long-standing estrangement. Thomas Markle Sr., 82, was arrested on November 6 and charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material after federal investigators allegedly discovered the material in storage units he rented in California.

Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, released a statement following the news, saying she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations.

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Social Media Reactions

Many social media users supported Markle in her decision, leaving comments on social media platforms like, "That’s completely fair for her to pull back," one user wrote on Instagram. "I wish people would give her grace while she deals with this horrifying situation."

"Finding out information like this is definitely a good time to take a step back," said another user. "I'm with her."

"I would've done the same" said the next.

"This was the obvious choice," agreed another. "Have some sympathy."

Others, however, didn't have much sympathy for the Duchess, with many even accusing her of "playing the victim."

"Please spare us her crisis PR! This is nothing more than spin. She sat on this information for over 7 years!!!!!"

"She's strong enough to go and be seen, but not strong enough to speak," pointed out a final user. "Doesn't make sense. Surely if you're not up to it you let Harry go alone."