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Fast-food price hikes are nothing new, but customers are still expressing frustration over the rising cost of meals at restaurants that were once known for being quick and affordable.

In a recent Reddit thread, one customer described Wendy’s prices as “insanity” after sharing the cost of a seemingly simple order. The post quickly gained attention, prompting other customers to share similar experiences and say they were no longer willing to pay the higher prices.

“I went through the Wendy’s drive-thru after my son’s hockey for a medium size soft drink, and a medium fry. It came to $9.50. That used to be two meals. What happened to Wendy’s?? I refused to pay that much so we went to Burger King instead where it was just over half that price. Wendy’s, you have issues. See you never. Edit to add since everyone just got political, I’m in CANADA,” the Reddit user wrote.

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Customer Slams Wendy's Expensive Prices

Other users joined the discussion, with many agreeing that fast-food prices have continued to climb while portions appear to have gotten smaller. Some also questioned whether the quality still justifies the cost.

“Used to go to Wendy's regularly but haven't gone in over a year now. Last time I did go everything had shrunk so much it was laughable. (Burger King's hamburger/cheeseburger/Whopper Jr isn't any better BTW),” one person commented.

“It's way overpriced,” another agreed.

A third user criticized the food itself, writing, “Even if it was still cheap, quality has gone way down. I'd rather eat beans and get my daily fiber.”

Others argued that fast food has become so expensive that eating at a sit-down restaurant can sometimes cost less.

“Oh it costs more to eat fast food than a sit down restaurant. We went to Whataburger...2 of us..got a double with fries and a coke...it was over $20 bucks. Went to Chili's for the 2 of us and spent less than $20 bucks and I had a Margarita,” one Reddit user shared.

Another pointed out that Wendy's isn't the only chain facing criticism over higher prices, writing, “My dude this is isn’t just a Wendy’s things they are going up everywhere.”

However, not everyone agreed that the situation was entirely new.

“Always been expensive since I was a kid,” one commenter said.

According to reports, fast-food prices have climbed by roughly 39% to more than 100% over the past decade, outpacing increases in general inflation and grocery costs. For example, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder meal that once cost around $5.39 now sells for nearly $12 in some locations.