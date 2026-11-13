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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been spotted packing on the PDA at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. And while they certainly seem to be having a great time, if the pap pictures are anything to go by, many people on social media seemingly have a problem with it! Check out some of the pics here.

The internet still hasn’t forgotten the allegations that the Greatest Showman actor and the Younger actress began their romance while they were still married to their respective spouses, Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin. And judging by the latest comments, some fans aren’t ready to forgive and forget just yet!

Other social media users seemed far less concerned about their relationship history and appeared to be more interested in the pictures themselves, with some even accusing the couple of staging their PDA for the paparazzi. Keep reading to find out more…

Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Pack On The PDA During Bondi Beach Outing

The couple, who made their red carpet debut last year, appear to be having the time of their lives in Australia, with Jackman reportedly enjoying showing his new beau his home country.

The pap pictures show Foster, 51, dressed casually in black shorts, a white T-shirt, and a black bucket hat as she plays frisbee on the sand with Jackman, 58, who is wearing beige and cream-colored printed swimming shorts. The couple were also photographed sharing a kiss, relaxing on the sand, and taking in the scenery. Jackman was also seen enjoying a swim, while the pair reportedly spent time exploring the Bondi neighborhood together.

According to Woman’s Day, the couple are reportedly staying at the Deadpool & Wolverine star’s AUD $15M Bondi penthouse – the very same property he once shared with his ex-wife! Hugh and Deb reportedly purchased the luxury home back in 2015, and the Les Misérables actor retained it following their divorce in 2025. An insider claimed that Furness isn’t particularly happy about seeing her former husband enjoying the property with his new girlfriend, which we aren’t surprised about at all!

The romantic getaway comes amid reports that their relationship is becoming increasingly serious. Back in August, Us Weeklyreported that the couple had already discussed marriage, while Woman’s Day claimed in October that they were making plans for a private wedding in New York.

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Social Media Reactions

Although some social media users described Jackman and Foster as "cute" and "adorable," others were far less complimentary, with many bringing up the allegations that their relationship began before their previous marriages had ended.

If you recall, an insider told Us Weekly in November 2024 that Furness was "blindsided" when she learned of the alleged affair, which reportedly began while Jackman and Foster were starring together in The Music Man. Furness also opened up about the breakdown of her marriage in May 2025, saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep."

"His poor wife," commented one social media user on a post featuring the pap pictures, while a second wrote: "No one has forgotten how he cheated on his wife." "Used to love him – but dude – you cheated," added a third, as a fourth said: "Really gone off him. Zero integrity."

"No respect for this man," wrote a fifth, while a sixth commented: "So disrespectful to his wife. Typical Hollywood male actor." "I feel sorry for his ex wife..." said a seventh, followed by an eighth who wrote: "Poor Debra." "Cheaters Holiday," remarked a ninth, while a tenth simply wrote: "Homewreckers."

But the criticism didn't stop at the couple's relationship history! Several social media users also questioned just how spontaneous the romantic beach pictures really were, with many suggesting they called the paps on themselves and the whole thing was staged.

"So staged. They both give me the ick," commented an eleventh IG user, while a twelfth agreed: "These are definitely set up pics." "Not the PR pics," joked a thirteenth, followed by the crying laughing emoji, as a fourteenth added: "Exactly! So staged the big open laughing mouths."

"These staged shots are becoming a joke," wrote a fifteenth, while a sixteenth claimed: "They call the paps themselves!" "Quick! Kiss for the cameras! Make it look believable," quipped a seventeenth. "Nominee for an Oscar and he can't even pose in love," joked an eighteenth, while a nineteenth added: "I guess the contract requires a yearly super candid outing."