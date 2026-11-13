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Gisele Bündchen has come under fire after a paparazzi picture of her enjoying a boat ride in Miami Beach with husbandJoaquim Valente and their baby boy sparked backlash online because their son was not wearing a life jacket! Check it out here.

The picture, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows the couple spending some quality time with their youngest son, whom they welcomed in 2025. But many people couldn’t seem to get past their lack of safety precautions…

Gisele Bündchen Faces Backlash After Baby Son Is Pictured On A Boat Without A Life Jacket

In the paparazzi picture, the jiu-jitsu instructor can be seen driving the boat while wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses. The Brazilian supermodel, who also shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with ex-husband Tom Brady, is sitting beside him in black shorts, a bikini top, and a sun visor, with her hair styled in a messy bun.

Their adorable young son, whose name the couple haven’t publicly revealed, is sitting on his mother’s lap, seemingly enjoying the ride. Interestingly, neither Gisele nor Joaquim appears to be wearing a life jacket either, something eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out.

And Gisele isn’t the first A-lister to come under fire for something similar, either! Last year, Kourtney Kardashian faced backlash after posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her son Rocky, whom she shares with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on a boat. While the picture was intended to capture a sweet mother-son moment, some social media users were more concerned about the fact that Rocky didn’t appear to be wearing a life jacket, and slammed the Poosh founder as a bad mother.

Others pointed out the irony of Kourtney being so keen to protect her son’s face from the paparazzi by blurring it in pictures, while seemingly failing to protect his safety by not putting him in a life jacket.

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Internet Reactions

Social media users wasted no time calling Gisele out over the picture, with many expressing concern for her son's safety.

"No life jacket?" questioned one Instagram user, while a second asked: "Where is that baby's life jacket?" "Where is the life jacket for the boy?" echoed a third.

"Exactly! So dangerous!" exclaimed a fourth, while a fifth was particularly critical, writing: "No life preserver for any of them. The toddler should most certainly have one in. Shame on you Gisele."

"Great picture. No life jackets. So impressive," commented a sixth, while a seventh added: "Kid is on a tablet (look at his hands- they blurred it) and no life jacket." They finished off with a face palm emoji. An eighth chimed in: "This has to be AI because if it's not she's a fool that baby needs a life jacket."

However, not everyone was critical of the supermodel, as some social media users focused on how happy she looked during the family outing. "Living her best life," wrote a ninth, followed by the red heart emoji, while a tenth said: "Gisele living life #2 sans Brady is more reality than anything on TV." "Happy wife, happy life," added an eleventh, followed by the heart eyes emoji, as a twelfth simply gushed: "She's gorgeous."