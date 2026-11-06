Billie Eilish Faces Backlash Over New Jewelry Collection Priced At Nearly $2.5K As Fans Call Her 'Hypocritical' After She Told Billionaires To 'Give Your Money Away': 'This Is Disgusting'

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After facing backlash over the high price of her perfume, Billie Eilish is now receiving criticism for her pricey jewelry collaboration.

In October, the singer and her brother, Finneas, launched an official co-designed sustainable jewelry collection in partnership with luxury jewelry brand John Hardy.

The collection features two distinct lines: Wildflower, a delicate, floral-inspired collection of everyday pieces made with reclaimed sterling silver and lab-grown diamonds, named after Eilish’s song “Wildflower,” and Screwball, a bolder, industrial, streetwear-inspired line featuring chunky sterling silver links and sculptural hardware. Both collections are made with more than 99% reclaimed sterling silver and lab-grown diamonds.

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Billie Eilish Slammed Over Pricey Jewelry Collab

However, fans have focused less on the collection’s sustainable materials and more on its prices, which range from $195 to $2,400.

Much of the backlash stems from Eilish’s outspoken "anti-capitalist" views and past comments urging billionaires not to hoard their wealth.

During her acceptance speech at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on October 29, 2025, Eilish called on wealthy individuals to share their fortunes, saying, “If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but, yeah, give your money away, shorties.” She added, “I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

At the event, organizers also announced that Eilish would donate $11.5M from her "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour" to organizations focused on food equity, climate justice, and reducing carbon emissions.

Fans React

Still, critics have questioned the apparent contrast between those remarks and the singer’s own luxury offerings.

"Give ur millions away but dont mention my millions,” said one person online. Another wrote, “Not even Silver!!! ITS STERLING SILVER which tarnishes. For hundreds, if not thousands. This is disgusting!”

A third commented, “Billie is either complaining about something or selling something. Nothing else.”

Another added, “Yeah I can't defend this Billie, how u gonna be so hypocritical.”

However, others came to Eilish’s defense, arguing that the singer may not be responsible for setting the collection’s prices.

“It's not Billie who sets the price btw,” said one person.

Another argued, “You guys just be saying socialist and anti capitalist any time someone calls for decency.”

A third added, “She’s barely profiting! It’s just her collection through a brand.”