Fans Are 'Disappointed' Over Mariah Carey's 'Depressing' Gucci Holiday Campaign & 'Boring' Styling: 'It Feels Outdated'

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Mariah Carey is officially kicking off the holiday season, but her latest fashion campaign isn’t getting quite the reaction she may have hoped for.

The singer, who is practically synonymous with Christmas thanks to her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” recently teamed up with Gucci for its 2026 holiday campaign. While the collaboration gave fans plenty of glamorous Mariah moments, some viewers weren’t impressed with the advertisement’s overall aesthetic, with critics calling the campaign disappointing, depressing, and even outdated. Read more about it below.

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Mariah Carey Stars In Gucci's New Holiday Campaign

The Queen of Christmas is bringing some serious star power to Gucci's latest holiday campaign, which features a festive short film directed by filmmaker Harmony Korine.

Set to her beloved Christmas anthem, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the advertisement follows hotel employees as they prepare for the superstar's arrival at an extravagant holiday celebration. The campaign also introduces Gucci's new Butterfly collection, which takes inspiration from the singer's iconic 1997 album of the same name.

Mariah makes quite the entrance in a series of luxurious designer looks, including a fur coat, oversized sunglasses, and statement accessories. She also models a butterfly-print dress, a crystal-embellished necklace, and a glamorous champagne-colored gown covered in sparkling embellishments. The campaign's styling leans heavily into the singer's signature glamorous aesthetic, with plenty of dramatic accessories and luxurious Gucci pieces.

You can view her Gucci holiday commercial here!

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Fans Aren't Impressed With Mariah's Gucci Campaign

Despite the excitement surrounding Mariah's latest holiday collaboration, the campaign has sparked some criticism online, with viewers questioning its creative direction and overall styling.

Some fans felt the advertisement lacked the joyful, festive energy they expected from the singer, particularly given that it features one of the most recognizable Christmas songs of all time. Others thought the visuals felt strangely gloomy and dated rather than capturing the fun and glamour typically associated with the holiday season.

"A big name celebrity can't be the only thing the ad gives," commented a TikTok user. "This feels like if JCPenney was trying to be luxury."

"Cold is the perfect word," responded another.

"It was emotionless," a user commented. "Disappointing."

"Yeah, I would not attend that party," a user added. "I'm scared."

One user called the video "boring" and "depressing," as another wrote, "It feels outdated."