Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Being 'Lonely' Amid Health Struggles After Welcoming Son Jack With Justin Bieber As Fans React: 'Praying For You'

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Hailey Bieber is getting candid about some of the unexpected challenges she’s faced since becoming a mother.

The model and beauty entrepreneur recently opened up about her experience with postpartum health struggles, revealing that she dealt with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after welcoming her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber. Her honesty has since prompted an outpouring of support from fans. Read more about what she had to say and how fans reacted below.

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Hailey Bieber Opens Up About The Harder Parts Of Motherhood In New Interview

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Rhode founder discussed her growing interest in women's health and how her own experiences with pregnancy and motherhood have shaped her perspective. She explained that becoming a mother was an incredibly special experience, but also came with plenty of physical and emotional changes that aren't always talked about.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, marking their first child together after tying the knot in 2018. While the new mom has been open about how much she loves motherhood, she revealed that she also experienced some unexpected health challenges after giving birth, including PMDD, a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome that can cause intense emotional and physical symptoms.

"I feel really drawn to women's health," she said. "As a woman, I feel frustrated by the lack of research, the lack of awareness, the lack of certain conversation around it...Especially after having my own child, that was just a really intense and special journey that I had...After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it...Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone. When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."

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Fans Are Sending Hailey Well Wishes After Her Honest Health Confession

The model's willingness to speak openly about her postpartum experience has resonated with fans, particularly as conversations surrounding women's health and conditions like PMDD continue to receive more attention. Many admired the Rhode founder for being candid about a difficult chapter of motherhood and using her platform to help other women feel less alone in their own experiences.

"I've had PMDD for 16 years now - it's [not] for the weak," commented an Instagram user. "We deserve more conversations revolving around it."

"Women are amazing," responded another. "Hailey, you just created life with your body, then it left your body… yes, that is an emotional experience! But look at how beautiful life is and what you've made real."

"Prayers for anyone who lives with this struggle," wrote another.

"I have PMDD, and it can definitely be a challenge!" a user commented. "I love that you are opening up about this, Hailey!"

"Hailey is human like the rest of us," wrote a user. "Thank you for sharing your experience, Hailey."

"Praying for you," a user commented, as another added, "Sending love."