Got The Latest iPhone? Tech Experts Suggest Deleting These 3 Apps On A New Device: Maps, More

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Getting a new iPhone is always exciting, especially when you get to explore its latest features and upgrades. However, there are also a lot of storage-consuming apps to explore.

However, before you start downloading all your favorite apps, tech experts recommend taking a closer look at the ones that come pre-installed on your device. While some are useful for everyday tasks, others can take up valuable storage space even if you rarely use them. Read more about three pre-installed apps tech pros suggest deleting when you get a new iPhone below.

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1. Apple Maps

Apple Maps can be a helpful tool for getting around, but not everyone relies on it for navigation. If you prefer using Google Maps or another navigation app, deleting Apple Maps could be an easy way to free up space on your device. Removing the app can help keep your home screen clutter-free and give you more room for the apps you actually use.

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2. GarageBand

GarageBand is a great app for anyone who enjoys making music, but it may not be necessary for the average iPhone user. The app comes with a variety of instruments, loops, and sound libraries that can take up a significant amount of storage. If you're not planning on recording music or experimenting with audio, deleting GarageBand can help free up space for photos, videos, and other apps.

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1. Keeping Background App Refresh Enabled

This isn’t a specific charging tip, but rather a warning: as convenient as Background App Refresh is, it is a battery hog that takes up resources on your phone. Disabling this setting is helpful to keep your battery from dying sooner, which means fewer charging sessions and less of a risk of overcharging your device.